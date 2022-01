Uttara Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Rabiul Hossain









Uttara Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Rabiul Hossain, Deputy Managing Director Md. Ashraf-uz-Zaman and all Zonal Heads of the Bank attend at its 1st Zonal Head Conference-2022 held at Bank`s Head Office Conference Hall recently. The meeting discussed overall business achievement of the Bank in 2021 and discussed targets for 2022.