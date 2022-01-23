

DCCI Business Institute opens courses on taxes

DCCI Acting President Arman Haque inaugurated these courses as the chief guest, advising the participants to acquire proper knowledge of VAT (value added tax) and Income Tax for achieving long-term business success in the current competitive global market.

One should have a clear idea about VAT and Income Tax and other Tax formalities to run his/her business successfully. Adequate knowledge about rules and procedures of VAT and Income Tax helps a businessman to run the business professionally, he said.

He also stated that our world is becoming more connected and competitive than ever. The relation between different countries is getting stronger by the increasing developments in export and import business and technology. As the world becomes more global and connected, International trade can be a useful asset to bring people and countries together.

DCCI Secretary General Afsarul Arifeen, DCCI Executive Secretary Md. Joynal Abdin, AIUB MGMT & HRM, FBA Department Head Ms. Farheen Hassan, Course Coordinator Tamanna Sultana, were also present in the occasion.

















Inaugural ceremony of the six months long Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) Courses on 'Customs, VAT and Income Tax Management (CVITM)' and 'International Trade (Export and Import) Management (ITM)' was held at DCCI Business Institute (DBI) on Friday.DCCI Acting President Arman Haque inaugurated these courses as the chief guest, advising the participants to acquire proper knowledge of VAT (value added tax) and Income Tax for achieving long-term business success in the current competitive global market.One should have a clear idea about VAT and Income Tax and other Tax formalities to run his/her business successfully. Adequate knowledge about rules and procedures of VAT and Income Tax helps a businessman to run the business professionally, he said.He also stated that our world is becoming more connected and competitive than ever. The relation between different countries is getting stronger by the increasing developments in export and import business and technology. As the world becomes more global and connected, International trade can be a useful asset to bring people and countries together.DCCI Secretary General Afsarul Arifeen, DCCI Executive Secretary Md. Joynal Abdin, AIUB MGMT & HRM, FBA Department Head Ms. Farheen Hassan, Course Coordinator Tamanna Sultana, were also present in the occasion.