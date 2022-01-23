PPPA CEO, South Korean envoy visit proposed bridge site



Captain (Rtd) AB Tajul Islam MP (8th from right), PPPA CEO and Secretary Sultana Afroz (6th from right) and Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Bangladesh Lee Jang-Keun (5th from right) pose at a dormitory near the proposed bridge site in Brahmanbaria on Thursday.

The visit was facilitated by Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA) to the site of the proposed bridge on Bhulta-Araihazar-Bancharampur Road being constructed under the modality of Government-to-Government (G2G )Public-Private Partnership.

PPPA CEO and Secretary Sultana Afroz and Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Bangladesh Lee Jang-Keun led the respective teams during the visit.

The teams accompanied by relevant local government officials, political leaders took the trip by a ferry from Bishnondi, Naryanganj to the other side of the river in Brahmanbaria, where they were received by the Member of the Parliament Brahmanbaria-6, Captain (Rtd) AB Tajul Islam.

The BBA under the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges will implement the 2.75 km long Meghna Bridge project, after the completion of a feasibility study to be conducted with the supervision of the BBA by the end of February 2022. During the visit the Ambassador pointed out that the beginning of the construction of this new bridge in 2022 by the Korean Consortium would coincide with the 50 years of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and the Republic of Korea.

Captain (Rtd) A. B. Tajul Islam MP appreciated the Ambassador of Korea and PPPA CEO Ms. Sultana Afroz for visiting the project site and for their commitment to this project. He reiterated the importance of the implementation of this project that will improve the lives of people in the surrounding areas, reduce traffic jams in other highways and connect Dhaka to other parts of the country.

He also said that, it would reduce the distance between Dhaka and Sylhet also between Dhaka and Chatttogram by roads.

CEO of PPP Authority said that, PPPA and the Bridge Division are working hard to expedite the implementation of the project. The initial work is progressing really fast and the construction of the bridge is expected to start this year.

She believed that this bridge is another step towards achieving a developed country as envisioned by the Father of the Nation, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his daughter our visionary leader Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina.









