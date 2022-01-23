More than 80,000 BD women got jobs abroad in 2021

More than 80,000 migrant women workers from Bangladesh have been employed abroad helping the country to receive more remittance inflow from the overseas.

Some 80,143 women went abroad with jobs in 2021. Of them, the highest 53,082 or about 55 per cent were hired by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), according to the Manpower Bureau data.

Countries like Jordan hired 13,643 workers, Oman 10,035, Qatar 1,997 and the United Arab Emirates 777.

The demand for women workers in the Gulf nations has increased in recent months with Saudi Arabia being the biggest importer of Bangladeshi female labour. According to sector insiders and experts, female migration dropped drastically in 2020.

Manpower recruiters said the Saudi employment of female labour remained halted for a certain period in 2020 following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. So, the number of the Saudi-bound workers declined to 12,735 in the entire calendar year 2020. The sector could send only 21,934 female workers in 2020.

Manpower recruiters expect an uptrend in female migration and more than 0.1 million this year. Migrant rights activists, however, call for ensuring safe migration as the pandemic makes them vulnerable in the workplace.









