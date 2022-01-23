Iraq keen to boost trade, investments with BD



Iraqi Ambassador to Bangladesh Abdulsalam Saddam Mohaimsen (right) meets Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi at the latter's residence in Dhaka recently.

Iraqi Ambassador to Bangladesh Abdulsalam Saddam Mohaimsen expressed interest at a meeting with Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi at his official residence recently. The ambassador also invited the Commerce Minister to visit Iraq at a convenient time to discuss trade and investment issues.

In response, Tipu Munshi said, "Bangladesh has an opportunity to enhance trade and investment with Iraq. To this end, it will be easier to identify the lucrative trade and investment sectors at government level as well as at business level of the two countries before exchangingvisits."

"Bangladesh signed a trade agreement with Iraq in 1971 to facilitate trade and commerce. It has the potentials and the framework to strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries," he added.

He said under the initiative of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina the work for setting up 100 special economic zones at some places is taking place. Iraqi investors can mutually benefit.

He said Iraqi investors will benefit if they invest in Bangladesh's special economic zones. Bangladesh has created conducive environment for the investors providing a number of attractive facilities. Iraq can take advantage of all these opportunities," Tipu said.

Bangladesh exported goods worth USD $3.80 million to Iraq in the fiscal year 2020-2021. At the same time, it imported goods worth $53.42 million from Iraq.











Iraq has expressed interest to boost trade and investment with Bangladesh and to renew the trade agreements between the two countries.Iraqi Ambassador to Bangladesh Abdulsalam Saddam Mohaimsen expressed interest at a meeting with Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi at his official residence recently. The ambassador also invited the Commerce Minister to visit Iraq at a convenient time to discuss trade and investment issues.In response, Tipu Munshi said, "Bangladesh has an opportunity to enhance trade and investment with Iraq. To this end, it will be easier to identify the lucrative trade and investment sectors at government level as well as at business level of the two countries before exchangingvisits.""Bangladesh signed a trade agreement with Iraq in 1971 to facilitate trade and commerce. It has the potentials and the framework to strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries," he added.He said under the initiative of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina the work for setting up 100 special economic zones at some places is taking place. Iraqi investors can mutually benefit.He said Iraqi investors will benefit if they invest in Bangladesh's special economic zones. Bangladesh has created conducive environment for the investors providing a number of attractive facilities. Iraq can take advantage of all these opportunities," Tipu said.Bangladesh exported goods worth USD $3.80 million to Iraq in the fiscal year 2020-2021. At the same time, it imported goods worth $53.42 million from Iraq.