Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 January, 2022, 10:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bangladesh Bank tightens grip on forex market

Published : Sunday, 23 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 232
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has issued fresh instructions to banks in a bid to avoiding any volatility in the forex market. On Tuesday, it instructed commercial banks not to open letters of credit (LCs) for those without lawfully renewed Import Registration Certificates (IRCs).
In another notice on Monday, the central bank asked commercial banks to submit reports on all spot deals, alongside corporate ones, to the relevant departments of the central bank by 4pm each workday.
Earlier, banks were allowed to submit reports on all spot deals among the banks in the inter-bank foreign exchange market to the central bank on daily basis. "The latest move comes because of few allegations," says one Bangladesh Bank official.
"Some commercial banks are opening LCs without valid and up-to-date IRCs. And the spot deals instruction was given because of another allegation, which is that some banks are selling the US currency to corporate entities for settling import-payment obligations by charging higher prices than the selling rates," according to the official who prefers anonymity.
On the other hand, Executive Director and Spokesperson of Bangladesh Bank Md Serajul Islam says monitoring of foreign exchange reserves to meet export costs is a "routine" operation.  "As part of this, two new instructions have been issued," according to him.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sakshi Handa topmost Global HR Leader in BD
Total, Chevron to exit Myanmar amid rights abuses
vivo’s colour changing smartphone V23 5G goes on sale
Nagad wins Best Innovative DFS Award in Dubai
MBL strategic business conference held
Southeast Bank holds business policy and planning confce
Uttara Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Rabiul Hossain
DCCI Business Institute opens courses on taxes


Latest News
Genex Infosys to operate BTRC helpline, provide AI chatbot services
Keep up pressure on Myanmar for Rohingya repatriation: FM urges UK
Films open the third eye of a society: Hasan
Unilever's Sakshi named among top global HR leaders in Bangladesh
Govt wants greater coordination to brand Bangladesh abroad
SUST students disconnect power supply to VC’s residence
Govt, private offices to run with 50pc manpower from Monday
Trial proceedings on FR Tower design forgery case to continue: HC
15 poets, authors to get Bangla Academy Literary Award 2021
Even a VC has no guts to quit without govt permission: Manna
Most Read News
Chattogram outplay Dhaka to register first win
90 tonnes of US lethal aid arrives in Ukraine
Malaysian ex-PM Mahathir hospitalized again
Jubo League restores image by initiating humane activities
Bangladesh sees daily Covid deaths jump to 17, highest in 101 days
UN chief 'convinced' Russia won't invade Ukraine
Mahathir stable after latest hospital admission
Who's this Rupa arrested over leaking question papers?
17 students still at hospitals as SUST unrest continues
7 killed, 28 injured in Mumbai high-rise fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft