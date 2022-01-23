Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 January, 2022, 10:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Tripura gains access to Bangladesh’s Chattogram sea port: Modi

Published : Sunday, 23 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 255

AGARTALA, Jan 22:   Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said, with improvement in connectivity and infrastructure, Tripura is turning into a land of opportunities and a hub for trade connectivity.
In a video message on the former principality's 50th statehood day Modi said, earlier there was only one road to reach the land-locked north eastern state, but the state is now connected with multiple road, rail and waterways and is turning into "a land of opportunities and a hub for trade connectivity."
"The double engine government at the center and state have fulfilled the long pending demand of Tripura and gained access to the Chittagong sea port in Bangladesh", Modi said adding the state received the first cargo from Bangladesh through Akhaura Integrated Check Post in 2020.
He also mentioned the recent inauguration of the Rs 438 crore new terminal building of the Maharaja Bir Bikram airport at Agartala. Modi said, the state is making good use of use of new technology in housing construction in providing for housing for the poor.
These Light House Projects (LHP) are going on in six states and Tripura is one of them, he added. He said that the work of the last three years is just a beginning and Tripura's real potential is yet to be realized.
The Prime Minister said as India will attain 100 years of Azadi, Tripura will also complete 75 years of statehood.
This is a great period for new resolutions and new opportunities, the Prime Minister said adding Tripura would be a developed state by that time.    -PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sakshi Handa topmost Global HR Leader in BD
Total, Chevron to exit Myanmar amid rights abuses
vivo’s colour changing smartphone V23 5G goes on sale
Nagad wins Best Innovative DFS Award in Dubai
MBL strategic business conference held
Southeast Bank holds business policy and planning confce
Uttara Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Rabiul Hossain
DCCI Business Institute opens courses on taxes


Latest News
Genex Infosys to operate BTRC helpline, provide AI chatbot services
Keep up pressure on Myanmar for Rohingya repatriation: FM urges UK
Films open the third eye of a society: Hasan
Unilever's Sakshi named among top global HR leaders in Bangladesh
Govt wants greater coordination to brand Bangladesh abroad
SUST students disconnect power supply to VC’s residence
Govt, private offices to run with 50pc manpower from Monday
Trial proceedings on FR Tower design forgery case to continue: HC
15 poets, authors to get Bangla Academy Literary Award 2021
Even a VC has no guts to quit without govt permission: Manna
Most Read News
Chattogram outplay Dhaka to register first win
90 tonnes of US lethal aid arrives in Ukraine
Malaysian ex-PM Mahathir hospitalized again
Jubo League restores image by initiating humane activities
Bangladesh sees daily Covid deaths jump to 17, highest in 101 days
UN chief 'convinced' Russia won't invade Ukraine
Mahathir stable after latest hospital admission
Who's this Rupa arrested over leaking question papers?
17 students still at hospitals as SUST unrest continues
7 killed, 28 injured in Mumbai high-rise fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft