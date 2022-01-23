‘Minimum wage for banks’ new recruits unrealistic’

Scheduled commercial banks have dubbed the circular issued by Bangladesh Bank setting the minimum starting wage for hiring bank employees in private banks as 'unrealistic and unreasonable'.

Private bankers say this is largely inconsistent with the government's pay structure. In order to implement this, banks will be forced to close many existing branches, far from opening new ones.

They say it will hinder government plan for urbanization of villages, jobs creation in rural economy and development of new entrepreneurs in the grass roots. This unrealistic pay structure will raise interest rates on investment-friendly loans again.

Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) and the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB), an association of bank owners, have therefore demanded cancellation of the new circular.

Earlier, a notification issued by Bangladesh Bank on Thursday (January 20) said minimum salary for hiring staff in the bank during the training period will be Tk 28,000 and at the end of the training period it will be Tk 39,000.

Salary for appointment of security guards, office assistants, drivers and other support staff at beginning will be Tk24,000. Banks are now opening new branches at the union and upazila level. Sub-branches are opened to serve village people at low cost.

But the minimum wages set by the central bank at village and upazila level are much higher than the salary of government and other private sector workers.

They complained that banks salary structure were fixed without reviewing salaries of the upazila level officials, salary structure of government primary schools, secondary schools, peons of government agencies, police constables, private schools, colleges and other institutions.

The scope of rural banking business is much less. That is why it is not possible to conduct service activities by hiring staff with such a high salary. In order to implement the central bank decision, banks village branches must be slowed or closed.

Sources in commercial banks said, recruitment activities in almost all public and private sectors have been stopped for the last two years. However, commercial banks are hiring new staff to expand their rural branches and sub-branches.

There are both public and private sector banks in the country. But only private banks have been instructed to recruit staff. The law has been made for a section and not for everyone.

This is a violation of the constitution. Because, private banks will lag behind public sector banks in competition in implementing this policy.

In addition, the government has issued rules for levying maximum 9 per cent interest on loans. As a result of high rate of salary, the operating cost of bank will increase a lot.

So it will not be possible to implement 9 per cent interest. This notification is an abuse of power of the central bank, bankers said. The banking sector is most helpful to eliminate poverty and create jobs. Banks themselves are going to villages and opening branches and recruiting staff.

But the new salary structure will create big setback. If banks are forced to hire workers at high cost, initiative to open a new branch in the village will have to be stopped. Opportunities for funding rural economy will be shelved.









