11 people die in road crashes across country

Published : Saturday, 22 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 136
Staff Correspondent

At least 11 people were killed and several others were injured in separate road accident in Dhaka, Naogaon, Chattogram, Madaripur, Chapainawab-ganj and Kushtia on Friday.
In Dhaka, Three members of a family were killed and two others injured in a road accident in the city's Jatrabari Police Station area on Friday morning.
The deceased were identified as Abdur Rahman, 65, a resident of Wazirpur upazila of Barishal, his daughter Sharmin Akter, 35, and his son-in-law Riazul, 45.
Locals said a bus smashed a CNG-run auto-rickshaw carrying five people in Matuail area around 7:15am, leaving them critically injured.
The injured were rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared the trio dead.
Jatrabari Police Station Sub-Inspector Biswajit Sarker confirmed the
matter.
Our Naogaon Corres-pondent reports that two people including a woman were killed in a road  
accident at Patnitala upazila in Naogaon district on Friday morning.
The deceased were identified as Bulbuli Akter Sapla, 35, daughter of late Sakhawat Hossain, and Abdul Faruk, 50, residents of Moharandi village in the upazila.
Locals said a tractor smashed a stationary van on which the duo were sitting at Karamjai intersection around 7:30am, leaving them critically injured.
Locals rescued the injured and took them to Patnitala Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor pronounced them dead.
Patnitala Police Station inspector  Habibur Rahman confirmed the matter.  Faruq Hossain died on the spot.      
Our Madaripur Correspondent added that two students were killed in a bike accident at Sadar upazila in Madaripur district on Thursday night.
The deceased were identified as Joni Faraji, 17, son of  Johir Faraji, and Nayeem Faraji, 18, son of Lokman Faraji, residents of Chashar village in the upazila.
They both were the students of Jalalpur Ideal High School in the area.
Locals said a motorcycle carrying them hit a bridge on a road after its driver lost his control at Dhurail Union area around 8:30pm which left the duo severely injured.
They were rushed to Madaripur Sadar Hospital where Nayeem succumbed to his injuries at 11:00pm while undergoing treatment.
Joni was referred to Faridpur Medical College Hospital and later he died on the way to Faridpur, said Sadar Police Station In-Charge Kamrul Islam Miah.
Our Chapainawabganj Correspondent reports that a mason was killed in a road accident at Baliadanga under Chapainawabganj Sadar Upazila on Friday morning.    
The deceased was Rakib, 19, son of Rubel of Guptamanik Nakkatitala village under Dhainagar union of Chapainawabganj sadar upazila.    
Police said the accident occurred as a Shibganj bound auto-rickshaw hit Rakib's bicycle coming from the opposite direction in Kacharimore area under Baliadanga union at 7-30am.   
At this Rakib was seriously injured. He was rushed to the Chapainawabganj Sadar Hospital but the on-duty doctor declared him dead. The driver of the auto-rickshaw fled away.    
Officer in Charge of Chapainawabganj Sadar Model Thana Mozaffar Hossain confirmed the news of the accident.  
Our Chattogram Correspondent added that a youth was killed and his friend injured after a private car collided head-on with a covered van on Faujdarhat Bypass Road in Chattogram's Sitakunda Upazila on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Raisul Hasan (25) of Agrabad Mugholtuli area of Chattogram city,
Samiur Rahman, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Faujdarhat Police outpost, said the accident happened when Raisul and his friend were going towards Patenga Sea Beach area from Faujdarhat on a car on Friday.
Their car collided with the covered van on Jelepara Bridge on the road around 9:30am, leaving Raisul dead on the spot and his friend injured, said SI Samiur Rahman.
The covered van was seized but its driver and helper managed to flee, the SI said, adding that the body was sent to the CMCH morgue for autopsy.
Our Kushtia Correspondent added that two people were killed in separate road accidents in Kushtia, police said.
One of the deceased was identified as Mohsin Hossain, 35, a cigarette factory worker and son of late Khatibur Rahman of Satbaria area in Bheramara Upazila. The other deceased was Siam, 18, son of Daud of Chok Dhuboik village of the same area.
On Friday morning, Siam was seriously injured after his motorcycle was hit by a truck in Hawakhali Field area of Dhubail union in Mirpur Upazila. According to locals, he died on the way to Kushtia Sadar Hospital.
Officer-In-C harge of Mirpur Police Station Golam Mostafa confirmed the death.
Meanwhile, on Thursday night another accident occurred at Allahdarga on Daulatpur-Bheramara Road as a motorcycle was hit by a truck.
The injured motorcyclist died on the way to Daulatpur Upazila Health Complex.
Officer-in-charge (OC) SM Jabid Hasan of Daulatpur Police said the body was recovered and sent to Kushtia General Hospital morgue for autopsy.


