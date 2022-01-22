Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 10:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Global Covid cases top 340 million

Published : Saturday, 22 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128

Amid a rapid surge of Covid-19 cases across the globe with the emergence of the Omicron variant, the overall number of coronavirus cases has now surpassed 340 million.
According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 340,380,182 while the death toll from the virus reached 5,572,881 on Friday morning.
The US has recorded 69,257,880 cases so far and 860,110 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.
India's Covid-19 tally rose to 38,563,632 on Thursday, including 317,532 new cases registered in 24 hours across the South Asian country, as per the federal health ministry's latest data.
Thursday was the eighth consecutive day when more than 200,000 daily new cases were registered in India this year.
Besides, 493 deaths from the pandemic recorded
since Wednesday morning took the total death toll to 488,422.
Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since last January, registered 23,588,921 cases as of Thursday, while its Covid death toll rose to 622,251.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh reported 10,888 fresh cases, with four deaths in 24 hours till Thursday morning, marking a sharp rise in its infection rate.
The positivity rate in the country further increased to 26.37% from Wednesday's 25.11% after testing 40,898 samples, according to the Directorate general of health Services (DGHS).
Bangladesh last logged 10,420 cases and 237 deaths on August 11 last year, with a positivity rate of 23.45% in 24 hours.
The fresh numbers took the country's total fatalities to 28,180 while the caseload mounted to 1,653,182 on Thursday.
Among the new deceased, three were women and another man. Two each of the fresh cases were reported in Dhaka and Chattogram divisions.
Meanwhile, the mortality rate declined to 1.70%.
However, the recovery rate further declined to 94.05% with the recovery of 577 more patients during the 24-hour period.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh's total tally of Omicron cases reached 55 with the detection of 22 more cases till Monday, according to GISAID, a global initiative on sharing all influenza data.
On December 9 last year, Bangladesh again logged zero Covid-related death after nearly three weeks as the pandemic was apparently showing signs of easing.
The country reported this year's first zero Covid-related death in a single day on November 20 last year, along with 178 infections, since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.
Bangladesh reported the highest number of daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 last year, while the highest daily caseload was 16,230 on July 28 last year.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Road accident at Matuail
Dhaka is the most polluted city on Earth
It’s US that trained RAB: FM Momen
11 people die in road crashes across country
92.42m people got at least one dose
Global Covid cases top 340 million
Husband kills actress Shimu: Police
Govt to widen social safety coverage to protect poor from pandemic loss


Latest News
DiCaprio lauds Bangladesh for protecting biodiversity around St Martin’s Island
UN chief 'convinced' Russia won't invade Ukraine
70 killed in air strike on prison in Yemen
Erdogan says ready to visit Moscow for Ukraine talks
French energy giant Total joins push for Myanmar sanctions
BOU suspends Saturday's all exams
Khaleda Zia likely to be taken home in several days
Tiger range countries should work together to save the tigers: Minister
US, Russia agree to return 'next week' on Ukraine crisis
France to cull 1.3 million poultry to fight bird flu
Most Read News
Erdogan says ready to visit Moscow for Ukraine talks
Schools, colleges to remain closed till February 6
Govt, private offices will run with 50pc of staff: Health Minister
Sania Mirza to quit tennis this year
Husband confesses killing actress Shimu: Police
Zakat Fund Department of Islamic Foundation organizes a seminar on Zakat
Mild cold wave sweeping over northern region
Physics Department of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology
Khaleda Zia likely to be taken home in several days
A group of students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft