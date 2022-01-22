

All educational instts to remain closed till Feb 6

Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Friday at a press conference at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) declared the closure of educational institutions.

A notification in this regard was also issued by the Cabinet Division on Friday.

The notification said all schools, colleges and educational institutions will be closed from Friday (January 21) to February 6. However, the universities will take similar measures in their respective fields.

Zahid Maleque said, "We are not following the hygiene rules and that is why corona infection is increasing."

In the meantime, one third of the hospital beds in Dhaka has already been occupied by corona patients. If the infection increases in this way, there will be no space for the hospitals to accommodate patients in Dhaka, he said.

"As infection is increasing in school, college and universities we have decided to close the schools and colleges in consultation with the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he said.

The Health Minister also said the book fair will start from February 15 and the BPL match started on January 21 will also continue as per the hygiene rules.

Many people are being infected at various socio-political and religious events. That is why the government has decided that not more than one hundred people can participate in any event.

"If you want to go to the stadium to watch the game, you need to have a vaccination card and a corona test report. This will also apply to book fairs. There is also an instruction

on how the book fair will be conducted."

It has been decided that the office will be run with half the manpower. Instructions will be given soon. The same rule will apply to get into any type of vehicle.

Regarding travel to trade fairs and tourist centres, Zahid Maleque said, "We have started this instruction from now on. If people have to go to a fair or a hotel or restaurant, they have to go with corona vaccination certificate.

The Director General of the DGHS Prof ABM Khurshid Alam and other officials of the DGHS attended the press conference.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Dipu Moni on Friday said that all educational institutions as well as coaching centres would remain closed, while online assignments will continue.

In addition, students will be vaccinated at the designated centres.

"If the rate of infection is reduced, the educational institution will be opened again. We are monitoring the situation," she added. Education minister made the remarks after a review meeting of the National Curriculum and Textbook Board's new curriculum on Friday.

At the time, she said, the rise in corona infection would have no effect on the release of HSC test results. Results will be released in due course.

She also spoke about the closure of educational institutions. The minister said the decision was taken to control corona infection in educational institutions.

"We are happy to make this decision."

Regarding the primary schools, the Education Minister said, "The instructions we have received to close the schools will be sent to the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education." Addressing the students of the university, she said in the universities where there are residential halls, the students will move according to the hygiene rules.

If the situation improves, they will return to class. However, teachers can join the administrative work.

She said the coaching centre would be closed, adding that coaching centers would also be closed along with educational institutions.

At the same time, she called for the continuation of the vaccination programme.

Responding to a question from reporters on whether the infection could be controlled by closing down the educational institutions leaving everything open, the minister said, "We have taken such a decision out of compulsion."

Whether it will be effective or not will depend on all of us. At that time, she urged everyone to follow the hygiene rules.

Regarding the new curriculum, the minister said 61 educational institutions would be piloted under the new curriculum.







