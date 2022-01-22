DMP arrests 65 for selling drugs in city

Members of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in several anti-drug raids arrested a total of 65 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Friday.

The DB in association with local police carried out the drives simultaneously starting at 6am on January 20, according to a DMP release.

In separate anti-drug raids, police conducted those drives in different areas of the city under various police stations and detained drug peddlers, users and also seized different kinds of banned and illegal drugs from their possessions.

During the anti-drug raids, police seized 78 grams of heroin, 31.730 kilograms and 70 puria (small packet) of cannabis (ganja), 7,711 pieces of contraband yaba tablets, and 48 bottles of phensidyl from their possession, the release added.

Police filed 43 separate cases against the arrestees in these connections with respective police stations under the Narcotics Control Act.


















