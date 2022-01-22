Rangpur records highest 164 Covid-19 cases in 5 months

RANGPUR, Jan 21: Rangpur division recorded the highest number of 164 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday almost in the last five months since September 1 last amid a deteriorating pandemic situation in recent days.

Health officials said the 164 new Covid-19 patients were diagnosed after testing 567 samples at 28.92 percent positivity rate on Thursday.

The daily Covid-19 positivity rate is currently showing a sharply rising trend again in the division.

Earlier, the daily Covid-19 positivity rates were 16.31 percent on Wednesday, 21.29 percent on Tuesday, 17.96 percent on Monday, 19.76 percent on Sunday, 11.31 percent on Saturday and 8.11 percent on Friday last in the division.

"With the diagnosis of the 164 new patients, the total number of Covid-19 cases has reached 56,406 in the division," Divisional Director (Health) Dr Abu Md Zakirul Islam said on Friday this afternoon.

The district-wise break up of total 56,406 patients include 12,740 of Rangpur, 3,858 Panchagarh, 4,521 of Nilphamari, 2,791 of Lalmonirhat, 4,665 of Kurigram, 7,754 of Thakurgaon, 15,156 of Dinajpur and 4,921 of Gaibandha in the division.

Meanwhile, the total number of Covid-19 related casualties remained steady at 1,252 as no more infected patients died during the last 24 hours ending at 8 am today in the division.

The average casualty rate currently stands at 2.22 percent in the division.

The district-wise breakup of the 1,252 fatalities stands at 293 in Rangpur, 81 in Panchagarh, 89 in Nilphamari, 69 each in Lalmonirhat and Kurigram, 256 in Thakurgaon, 332 in Dinajpur and 63 in Gaibandha of the division.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 3,11,903 collected samples were tested till Thursday, and of them, 56,406 were found Covid-19 positive with an average positivity rate of 18.08 percent in the division," Dr Islam said.

Meanwhile, the number of healed Covid-19 patients reached 54,464 with the recovery of 33 more patients on Monday in the division where the average recovery rate currently stands at 96.56 percent.

The 54,464 recovered patients include 12,301 of Rangpur, 3,735 Panchagarh, 4,374 Nilphamari, 2,640 Lalmonirhat, 4,537 Kurigram, 7,468 Thakurgaon, 14,602 in Dinajpur and 4,807 Gaibandha districts in the division.

Among the 56,406 patients, 40 are under treatment at isolation units, including eight critical patients at ICU beds and three at High Dependency Unit beds, after recovery of 54,464 patients and 1,252 deaths while 650 are remaining in home isolation.

"In the meantime, the number of citizens who got the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine rose to 1,01,43,796, and among them, 61,25,103 got the second dose and 1,09,194 got the booster dose of the jabs till Thursday in the division," Dr Islam added. Chief of Divisional Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and Principal of Rangpur Medical College Professor Dr Bimal Chandra Roy said everyone should sincerely abide by the health directives to contain community spread of the deadly virus. -BSS









