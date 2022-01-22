RCC to construct 30 STS for modern waste management

RAJSHAHI, Jan 21: Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) has a plan of constructing 30 Secondary Transfer Stations (STS) in each ward of the city in phases for removing and managing the household wastes and garbage in a modern and hygienic way.

In the first phase, sites for construction of 12 STS have been selected and construction works of five of those are going to start within a shortest possible time.

Earlier, the city had constructed seven stations for modern waste management.

Panel Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation Shariful Islam revealed this while inaugurating a newly constructed STS in Seroil Railway Station area on Thursday as the chief guest.

RCC Chief Executive Officer Dr Sharif Uddin, Chief Conservancy Officer Sheikh Mamun and Ward Councilors Nizam Ul Azim and Towhidul Haque, Chief Personnel Officer of Bangladesh Railway Aminul Hassan and Additional Chief Engineer Liakat Sharif were present on the occasion.

Shariful Islam asked all officials and staff of the corporation concerned to render their duties with utmost sincerity and honesty to make the effort of making the city neat and clean. -BSS







