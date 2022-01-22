Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 10:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

RCC to construct 30 STS for modern waste management

Published : Saturday, 22 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123

RAJSHAHI, Jan 21: Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) has a plan of constructing 30 Secondary Transfer Stations (STS) in each ward of the city in phases for removing and managing the household wastes and garbage in a modern and hygienic way.
In the first phase, sites for construction of 12 STS have been selected and construction works of five of those are going to start within a shortest possible time.
Earlier, the city had constructed seven stations for modern waste management.
Panel Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation Shariful Islam revealed this while inaugurating a newly constructed STS in Seroil Railway Station area on Thursday as the chief guest.
RCC Chief Executive Officer Dr Sharif Uddin, Chief Conservancy Officer Sheikh Mamun and Ward Councilors Nizam Ul Azim and Towhidul Haque, Chief Personnel Officer of Bangladesh Railway Aminul Hassan and Additional Chief Engineer Liakat Sharif were present on the occasion.
Shariful Islam asked all officials and staff of the corporation concerned to render their duties with utmost sincerity and honesty to make the effort of making the city neat and clean.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banana cultivation brings fortune to many in Rangpur region
DMP arrests 65 for selling drugs in city
Rangpur records highest 164 Covid-19 cases in 5 months
RCC to construct 30 STS for modern waste management
Grassroots participation vital to increase women’s involvement in politics: Dialogue
1,017 test positive for C-19 in Ctg
Govt has specific evidence on BNP appointing lobbyists abroad against country: Hasan
Rangpur records 26.17pc Covid-19 positivity rate


Latest News
DiCaprio lauds Bangladesh for protecting biodiversity around St Martin’s Island
UN chief 'convinced' Russia won't invade Ukraine
70 killed in air strike on prison in Yemen
Erdogan says ready to visit Moscow for Ukraine talks
French energy giant Total joins push for Myanmar sanctions
BOU suspends Saturday's all exams
Khaleda Zia likely to be taken home in several days
Tiger range countries should work together to save the tigers: Minister
US, Russia agree to return 'next week' on Ukraine crisis
France to cull 1.3 million poultry to fight bird flu
Most Read News
Erdogan says ready to visit Moscow for Ukraine talks
Schools, colleges to remain closed till February 6
Govt, private offices will run with 50pc of staff: Health Minister
Sania Mirza to quit tennis this year
Husband confesses killing actress Shimu: Police
Zakat Fund Department of Islamic Foundation organizes a seminar on Zakat
Mild cold wave sweeping over northern region
Physics Department of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology
Khaleda Zia likely to be taken home in several days
A group of students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft