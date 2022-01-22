Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 10:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Grassroots participation vital to increase women’s involvement in politics: Dialogue

Published : Saturday, 22 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 148

The grassroots participation of women, especially in Bangladesh, which does not necessarily reflect on a national level, is undeniably of paramount importance for the overall development of women's involvement in politics, said speakers at a dialogue here.
 They focused on the role of women's participation in politics towards ensuring a gender sensitive national agenda, while showcasing the components that are significant towards ensuring the sensitisation.
 Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS) organised the latest BIPSS Policy Café titled "[email protected]" on Thursday at a city hotel.
 The opening remarks of the event were delivered by Shafqat Munir, Research Fellow at BIPSS and the Head of Bangladesh Centre for Terrorism Research (BCTR).
 Munir thanked all the participants and the eminent guest speakers Dr Nadia Binte Amin, TARA Foundation, and Nasima Akhter Joly, The Hunger Project, for being a part of this endeavour.
 BIPSS President Major General (retd) ANM Muniruzzaman moderated the event.
 Engaging in an extensive dialogue through vibrant conversations with the moderator, the speakers went on to delve into the various issues concerning the role of women in a political scenario.
 They highlighted the huge percentage of the in the overall population, thus their more than crucial role in terms of their participation towards the public life and national development process.
 A discouraging factor came to the forefront, which is that the percentage of women's participation in the political process has remained very low due to quite a number of social and economic factors.
The speakers also suggested various recommendations towards the course of actions that can be adopted towards ensuring greater acceptance and inclusion of the role of women in politics for the wider society, which is imperative in the age of globalization and connectivity.
 Another key aspect that came to the forefront is how women bring fresh perspectives, essential towards undertaking a more pragmatic approach to the national political scenario.
 In the next session, the guest speakers engaged in an interactive session with the audience, consisting of distinguished members of academics, diplomats, businesspersons, journalists.
 During the interactive discussion between the guest speakers and the audience, key aspects concerning the issue came into the spotlight, especially an increase in terms of awareness concerning the role of women's participation in politics.
 The interaction and conversation between the audience and the guest speaker brought forth and emphasized upon the different variables of the political scenario, and the eminent role of women's participation to navigate within these choppy waters.
 The Policy Café dialogue was an interactive and informative series launched by BIPSS in order to impart knowledge about issues that matter to the nation, the region and the globe.
 BIPSS says it will continue its endeavors to ensure the practice of conducting insightful initiatives like the Policy Café, to bring further attention to such noteworthy and critical issues, the underlying factors working as a catalyst towards the pinnacle of the issue, and the way forward towards a more tolerant and inclusive world for all.       -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banana cultivation brings fortune to many in Rangpur region
DMP arrests 65 for selling drugs in city
Rangpur records highest 164 Covid-19 cases in 5 months
RCC to construct 30 STS for modern waste management
Grassroots participation vital to increase women’s involvement in politics: Dialogue
1,017 test positive for C-19 in Ctg
Govt has specific evidence on BNP appointing lobbyists abroad against country: Hasan
Rangpur records 26.17pc Covid-19 positivity rate


Latest News
DiCaprio lauds Bangladesh for protecting biodiversity around St Martin’s Island
UN chief 'convinced' Russia won't invade Ukraine
70 killed in air strike on prison in Yemen
Erdogan says ready to visit Moscow for Ukraine talks
French energy giant Total joins push for Myanmar sanctions
BOU suspends Saturday's all exams
Khaleda Zia likely to be taken home in several days
Tiger range countries should work together to save the tigers: Minister
US, Russia agree to return 'next week' on Ukraine crisis
France to cull 1.3 million poultry to fight bird flu
Most Read News
Erdogan says ready to visit Moscow for Ukraine talks
Schools, colleges to remain closed till February 6
Govt, private offices will run with 50pc of staff: Health Minister
Sania Mirza to quit tennis this year
Husband confesses killing actress Shimu: Police
Zakat Fund Department of Islamic Foundation organizes a seminar on Zakat
Mild cold wave sweeping over northern region
Physics Department of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology
Khaleda Zia likely to be taken home in several days
A group of students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft