1,017 test positive for C-19 in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 21: A total of 1,017 people were detected positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours after testing 3,080 samples in 13 laboratories designated for Covid-19 test in Chattogram district.

During the last 24 hours till this morning, the percentage of the virus in the district is 33.01.

Mentionable, the number of infections on Thursday is the highest during the last 20 months in the district that crossed 1000 marks.

Health officials said the number of Covid-19 cases again speedily rose to 109,393 as 1,017 more people were reported positive till Friday morning.

The total number of recovered patients from the deadly virus rose to 95,892 with curing of 139 more people in the past 24 hours.

Dr Ilias Chowdhury, civil surgeon of Chattogram district, said the percentage of recovery rate is 87.66. With one more new death was recorded during the period, the death toll reached at 1,343. A total of 1252 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here, the sources added. -BSS











