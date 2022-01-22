Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 10:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Govt’s oppression on people now universally recognized:  Mosharraf

Published : Saturday, 22 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 135
Staff Correspondent

BNP Standing Committee member Dr. Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said, "Today economic and political oppression of the Awami League government on the people of the country has received international recognition."
Khandaker Mosharraf made the remarks at a discussion meeting jointly organized by Dhaka Metropolitan South and North BNP at the National Press Club on Friday.
"The current government is not a legitimate government," said BNP Standing Committee Member adding, "They have no mandate to increase the price of any product and service.
But they have already increased the price of oil and electricity. This is how this government is laundering people's money abroad."
"The price of gas cannot be increased anymore," he added.
"We are ashamed of the incident regarding 12 human rights groups written statement to the United Nation (UN) calling for the removal of the RAB from the UN peacekeeping mission," Mosharraf said.
Addressing the party leaders and activists, the BNP leader said, "Awami League will not give back democracy to the country. The BNP has to take the responsibility to bring back democracy for the people of the country. If we can't bring democracy back, we can't release BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia," he added.
Khandaker Mosharraf said, "No dictatorial government leaves power of its own accord. The people of Bangladesh said goodbye to Ayub Khan during the Pakistan period. We hope this government will also say goodbye soon."
The meeting was organized on the occasion of the 68th birth day of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman.
Referring to the decision not to invite Bangladesh to the US Democracy Summit, Mosharraf said, "Now it is internationally recognized that there is no democracy and human rights in the country."
"Human rights are being violated in Bangladesh, we have said this many times. We have given a lot of statistics of extrajudicial killings,"said Khandaker Musharraf and added, "35 to 36 lakh BNP leaders are accused today. Such a mass case cannot happen in a democratic country."
Mosharraf claimed the government deprived Khaleda Zia from seeking advance medical treatment abroad.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Generation links smoking and body fat: Study
Govt’s oppression on people now universally recognized:  Mosharraf
Ice worth Tk 25cr seized in Cox’s Bazar
Annual hydrological assessment needed to resolve Teesta water sharing: Ainun Nishat
Take nature-based negotiation approach: Expert
SUST students to continue hunger strike till VC’s removal
Actor Tahsan gets anticipatory bail
Man dies after ‘pushed’ off a bus in Wari


Latest News
DiCaprio lauds Bangladesh for protecting biodiversity around St Martin’s Island
UN chief 'convinced' Russia won't invade Ukraine
70 killed in air strike on prison in Yemen
Erdogan says ready to visit Moscow for Ukraine talks
French energy giant Total joins push for Myanmar sanctions
BOU suspends Saturday's all exams
Khaleda Zia likely to be taken home in several days
Tiger range countries should work together to save the tigers: Minister
US, Russia agree to return 'next week' on Ukraine crisis
France to cull 1.3 million poultry to fight bird flu
Most Read News
Erdogan says ready to visit Moscow for Ukraine talks
Schools, colleges to remain closed till February 6
Govt, private offices will run with 50pc of staff: Health Minister
Sania Mirza to quit tennis this year
Husband confesses killing actress Shimu: Police
Zakat Fund Department of Islamic Foundation organizes a seminar on Zakat
Mild cold wave sweeping over northern region
Physics Department of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology
Khaleda Zia likely to be taken home in several days
A group of students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft