Govt’s oppression on people now universally recognized:  Mosharraf

BNP Standing Committee member Dr. Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said, "Today economic and political oppression of the Awami League government on the people of the country has received international recognition."

Khandaker Mosharraf made the remarks at a discussion meeting jointly organized by Dhaka Metropolitan South and North BNP at the National Press Club on Friday.

"The current government is not a legitimate government," said BNP Standing Committee Member adding, "They have no mandate to increase the price of any product and service.

But they have already increased the price of oil and electricity. This is how this government is laundering people's money abroad."

"The price of gas cannot be increased anymore," he added.

"We are ashamed of the incident regarding 12 human rights groups written statement to the United Nation (UN) calling for the removal of the RAB from the UN peacekeeping mission," Mosharraf said.

Addressing the party leaders and activists, the BNP leader said, "Awami League will not give back democracy to the country. The BNP has to take the responsibility to bring back democracy for the people of the country. If we can't bring democracy back, we can't release BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia," he added.

Khandaker Mosharraf said, "No dictatorial government leaves power of its own accord. The people of Bangladesh said goodbye to Ayub Khan during the Pakistan period. We hope this government will also say goodbye soon."

The meeting was organized on the occasion of the 68th birth day of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman.

Referring to the decision not to invite Bangladesh to the US Democracy Summit, Mosharraf said, "Now it is internationally recognized that there is no democracy and human rights in the country."

"Human rights are being violated in Bangladesh, we have said this many times. We have given a lot of statistics of extrajudicial killings,"said Khandaker Musharraf and added, "35 to 36 lakh BNP leaders are accused today. Such a mass case cannot happen in a democratic country."

Mosharraf claimed the government deprived Khaleda Zia from seeking advance medical treatment abroad.









