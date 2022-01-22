Video
Saturday, 22 January, 2022
Ice worth Tk 25cr seized in Cox’s Bazar

Published : Saturday, 22 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have seized five kg of recreational drugs worth TK 25 crore in Cox's Bazar.
This is the largest haul of crystal meth or ice in the country to date, BGB's Cox's Bazar unit said in a statement.
The drugs were seized from the Palangkhali area of the district's Ukhia upazila during a special drive conducted by the Cox's Bazar battalion of BGB (BGB-34) on Thursday.
Following a tip off that some drug traders would enter Bangladesh from Myanmar with a large consignment of crystal meth, the BGB petrol team took position under a bridge near Palangkhali Bazar around 7pm.
Some 39 minutes later, the BGB team spotted an armed group of drug traders crossing the border and challenged them but they managed to escape by firing at the petrol team. The crystal meth was found in the bags they left behind. "Legal action is underway regarding this," said the statement.    -UNB


