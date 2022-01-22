Video
Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 10:13 AM
Home Back Page

Minister Talks To Students

SUST students to continue hunger strike till VC’s removal

Fasting 13 students hospitalized

Published : Saturday, 22 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Agitating students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) talks to Education Minister Dipu Moni in a video call on Friday. photo : Observer

Scheduled meeting of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) students with Education Minister Dipu to be held in capital has finally been cancelled due to ongoing pandemic situation.
Upon cancellation of the meeting, students invited the education minister at SUST to arrange a meeting or to discuss the meeting virtually.
However, Education Minister Dipu Moni on Friday spoke at around 3:10pm over video call to the agitating students of SUST in an attempt to pacify the situation.
During the conversation, she said that she would look into the issue. She wants a peaceful solution to the issue as soon as possible and is willing to talk to students directly.
However, in the afternoon the students said they would continue to protest if the campus is declared closed.
Earlier, a group of Bangladesh Awami League leaders led by its Central Committee's Organising Secretary Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel spoke separately with students and Vice-Chancellor Prof Farid Uddin regarding the issue.
So far, 13 of the 24 SUST students on hunger strike have been hospitalised.
The protesting students have vowed not to break their fast until the VC steps down.
In the brief hours of Friday, the protesting students also brought out a torch rally and burnt the effigy of the VC on the campus.
Hours before, a delegation of teachers met the students and requested them to break their fast. But the students went heedless.
On Monday, the protesting students wrote an open letter to President Abdul Hamid, demanding the immediate removal of VC Farid Uddin Ahmed. The president is the chancellor of the university.
The students also rejected the notice of shutting down the university for an indefinite period and the direction to leave the halls. Currently, the students are staying on the campus. SUST was to close following a clash on the campus erupted between police and the protesting students on Sunday. Its students were asked to leave the dormitories by 12pm on Monday.
Provost of Begum Sirajunnesa Chowdhury Hall, Zafrin Ahmed was reportedly at the centre of the broil, having misbehaved with some students. She has already resigned from her post, citing health issues.
However, she has been replaced by Dr Nazia Chowdhury of the Physics department. The removal of Zafrin as the provost of the residential hall for female students was one of the principal demands of the students protesting on the campus.


