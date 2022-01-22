Video
Barty powers into clash with giant-killer Anisimova

Published : Saturday, 22 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

MELBOURNE, JAN 21: Clinical top seed Ashleigh Barty kept her unblemished record this year intact with a straight-sets demolition Friday of Camila Giorgi to set up a fourth-round clash with American giant-killer Amanda Anisimova.
The world number one is now 7-0 for the season after winning the Adelaide International and has yet to drop a set, easing past the Italian 30th seed 6-2, 6-3 on Rod Laver Arena.
She was widely expected to face defending champion Naomi Osaka as the next hurdle on her quest for a maiden Australian Open, but the Japanese superstar was stunned by unseeded Anisimova 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (10/5).
"Each match of tennis, there are no certainties," she said of playing Anisimova instead of four-time Grand Slam winner Osaka on Sunday for a place in the quarter-finals.
"You have no idea what's going to happen. You just have to navigate your way through as best you can that given moment.
"I have done a good job of that this week. Now it's exciting to get to play Amanda again. We've played before. It will be nice to play each other again in a big match."    -AFP



