FIFA chief Infantino vows to prioritise player welfare

LONDON, JAN 21: FIFA president Gianni Infantino vowed player welfare will be a top priority as the world governing body reshapes the international fixture schedule.

FIFA's proposal for a biennial World Cup drew widespread criticism last year amid concern over burn-out due to the increased demands placed on players.

Infantino discussed the issue in Manchester on Thursday after accepting an invitation from the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) to meet leading players and union representatives. The meeting also included Manchester United's Paul Pogba and Juan Mata, PFA chief executive Maheta Molango and FIFA chief of global football development Arsene Wenger.

"It was really a great meeting. I was very happy that the players reached out to us, to me in particular, because we want really to listen to everyone," Infantino said.

"The players are crucial when it comes to the game. Of course, we need to care about the players, we want to protect the players and, in order to know really what their concerns are, we need to talk to them directly.

"At the end of the day what we want for men's and women's football is that the players can perform at their best, not only in one competition but in all the competitions they have to play.

"The women and the men are facing the same issue - go back and forth, back and forth and play a competition, a finals tournament and then go back and immediately after you go somewhere in another part of the world. -AFP













