Dybala in contract spat as Juve head to crucial Milan clash

MILAN, JAN 21: Paulo Dybala's future is uncertain as the in-form forward prepares to lead Juventus into one of the biggest matches of their season so far, at title chasing AC Milan.

The Argentina international's current deal with Juve expires at the end of the season and he has reportedly been waiting since October to sign a renewal which would bump his salary up to eight million euros a season ($9.1 million), plus a further two million euros of bonuses.

Dybala shot a stern look towards the Juve hierarchy after opening the scoring in last weekend's home win over Udinese and then implausibly claimed he was trying and failing to "find a friend" in a Covid-enforced crowd of 5,000 at the Allianz Arena.

He then told Sky that things had happened "that I would prefer not to talk about", leaving little doubt about his frustration with the club.

However before Juve's 4-1 Italian Cup win over Sampdoria on Tuesday, in which Dybala scored his third goal in five matches since the new year, CEO Maurizio Arrivabene insisted the club would discuss the new deal with Dybala next month.

"It's not just him, we also have contracts for (Juan) Cuadrado, (Mattia) Perin, (Federico) Bernadeschi and (Mattia) De Sciglio to deal with," Arrivabene told Mediaset.

Last week the Gazzetta Dello Sport reported that Juve, who recorded a loss of almost 210 million euros in the year up to June 2021, want to cut Dybala's salary and shorten the length of his renewal due to worries about his physical condition following a string of injuries. -AFP







