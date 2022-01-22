

Cricket is not played on paper: Faf Du Plessis

Two-time BPL champions Comilla formed a formidable team for this edition of the tournament, recruiting the likes of Sunil Narine, Moeen Ali and a bunch of star local players alongside Plessis, making them an outright favourite to win the title.

"Cricket is not played on paper. I have played enough teams to know that. There's a lot of strong players and teams in the tournament. We have to make sure we play well and to our potential," said Du Plessis, who is playing the BPL for the first time in his career.

"We do that, we will be there and thereabouts by the end of the tournament. You try to find your balance at the beginning of the competition, what's the right team to pick. As the tournament progresses, we will get to our best team."

And his target is to make his first appearance in the tournament memorable one.

"I am here to do well. It is important that you get used to the conditions. Every country has unique challenges with different pitches. Obviously Dhaka can be quiet slow and low. Chittagong might have better wickets," he said.

"I have been trying to come over here for a few years. The last time, I couldn't get release as I was playing for South Africa. The last two years was Covid. I have always enjoyed playing in Bangladesh. I want to play as many T20 tournaments around the world."

Plessis said he would leave no stone unturned to contribute the side in winning trophy and for this, he is ready to play any role. At the same time as batter, he wants to stamp his authority as a leading run-scorer in the tournament.

"You want to go to franchises that are successful. Winning trophies is a big part of why we play the sport. I have experience that I can share with some of the guys here from a batting and captaincy point of view. Play a role in assisting there as much as I can," he remarked.

"The first goal will be to win the tournament. The second goal is to contribute in every game as a batter. Towards the end of the competition, be up there with the leading run-scorers," the South African star said.

Du Plessis however has no regret to retire from the cricket, rather he enjoyed playing the franchise cricket as there is no obligation to wake up from the sleeping early in the morning for a Test match.

"It is nice to play T20s. You don't have to wake up at seven o clock in the morning to play a Test match. The other day though, we had to leave the hotel at seven o clock to practice. I said to the guys, 'I retired not to do this anymore, and now you are taking me to practice early in the morning'.

T20 is great, you play a lot of games. Tournaments are short. Four weeks, in and out. You get to do what you love," he concluded. -BSS







