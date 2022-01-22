Plessis keen to win trophy, score highest runs in BPL

South African star batter Faf Du Plessis sets his target to win the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and score the highest runs in the tournament.

Du Plessis is recruited by two-time champions Comilla Victorians and is playing his first BPL. He will take the field for the first time in BPL today (Saturday) when his side will take on Sylhet Sunrisers at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Plessis said he would leave no stone unturned to contribute the side in winning trophy and for this, he is ready to play any role. At the same time as batter, he wants to stamp his authority as a leading run-scorer in the tournament.

"You want to go to franchises that are successful. Winning trophies is a big part of why we play the sport. I have experience that I can share with some of the guys here from a batting and captaincy point of view. Play a role in assisting there as much as I can," Plessis said.

"The first goal will be to win the tournament. The second goal is to contribute in every game as a batter. Towards the end of the competition, be up there with the leading run-scorers," the South African star added.

Du Plessis played 266 T20 matches so far and scored 6845 runs at a strike rate of 129.46. He has two centuries and 44 half-centuries under his belt.










