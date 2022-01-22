

Bangladesh, India, Pakistan in same group of 2022 T20 WC

Sixteen teams set to compete and seven cities to host matches across Australia. Twelve of those 16 nations are already confirmed, with the final four to be determined by Global Qualifying.

The tournament will begin with a six-day group stage to determine the final four teams to qualify for the Super-12. Sri Lanka and Namibia will be joined by two further qualifiers in Group A, with West Indies and Scotland drawn together alongside two additional teams from the Global Qualifier in Group B.

The First Round will consist of daily double-headers, held on alternate days at Hobart's Bellerive Oval and Geelong's Kardinia Park, with all Group A matches at the latter venue and all Group B matches held in the Tasmanian city.

All fixtures will be held between October 16 and October 21.

The winner of Group-A and runner-up of Group-B will join Group-1 in the Super-12 stage, with Group-B's winners and the second-placed team in Group-A heading into Group-2.

England, New Zealand, Australia and Afghanistan have been drawn together in Group-1, with India, Pakistan, South Africa and Bangladesh heading into Group-2.

The Super-12 will start in dramatic fashion in Sydney with a meeting between the two finalists from the 2021 World Cup, as New Zealand facing defending champions Australia on October 22. The high-voltage India-Pakistan dual is slated for October 23, the second day of the Super 12 stage.

The Sydney Cricket Ground will host the first semi-final on November 9, with the second semi-final held the following day at the Adelaide Oval.

The final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 is scheduled for November 13 at 19:00 local time at the 100,024-capacity Melbourne Cricket Ground.

There will be seven venues in total at the tournament. Kardinia Park in Geelong will host six matches, exclusively in the opening week's First Round, while Bellerive Oval in Hobart will host nine games in total, six in the first round and three further matches during the opening three days of the Super-12 stage. The remainder of the Super-12 matches will be held at the Gabba, Perth Stadium, Adelaide Oval, Sydney Cricket Ground and Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Bangladesh will play their first match in the event on October 24 against Group-A runner of the 1st round matches at Bellerive Oval, Hobart and will take on South Africa in their followed match on October 27 at Sydney Cricket Ground followed by the match against Group-B champions on October 30 at the Gabba.

Tigers will engage with two arch rivals India and Pakistan on November 2 and November 6. Adelaide Oval will host both the matches.











