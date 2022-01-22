Video
Javier Cabrera inspects training activities

Published : Saturday, 22 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131

Bangladesh national football team's head coach Javier Cabrera on Friday visited Dhaka Abahani Limited club's ground to inspect the training activities of the club's players.
Bangladesh Football Federation's (BFF) technical director Paul Thomas Smalley also accompanied the Spanish coach and the duo met the Abahani's club officials there.
BFF's member and Abahani Club's manager Satyajit Das Rupu and Abahani Club officials were also present at that time.
The 37-year Spanish coach earlier arrived in Dhaka on January 15 last. He inked an 11-month contract with BFF as the national team's head coach on Wednesday last.
This will also be the first time Javier will be managing a national team in his career.     -BSS


