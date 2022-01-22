

Bangladesh hit back to winning way in Under-19 World Cup

The defending champions were folded for 97 against the England in their first match before tasting a seven-wicket defeat. They were put into the field by Canada at Conaree Sports Club in their second match, according to a press release sent by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

They fared better with the ball, however, as Canadian opener and wicket-keeper Anoop Chima made a patient 63 off 117 balls but found precious little support from his teammates.

The other nine batters contributed just 58 runs between them as they were bowled out for only 136, despite Bangladesh bowling 15 wides in 44.3 overs.

Ripon Mondol starred with the ball taking four for 24 in 8.3 overs, including the prize scalp of Chima who he had caught behind.

Ripon's seam was complemented brilliantly by SM Meherob's off-breaks as he took four for 38 in ten overs with medium pacer Ashiqur Zaman also chipping in with two wickets.

In reply, Canada struck early as Parmveer Kharoud trapped Mahfijul Islam lbw for just 12 but Iftakher Hossain anchored the chase with a well-made 61 off 89 balls.

Prantik Nawrose Nabil chipped in with 33 while Aich Mollah, 20 not out from 26 balls, sealed victory in style with a six off Gurnek Johal Singh as Bangladesh won with 119 balls to spare.

The reigning champions will now face a straight shoot-out against the UAE on Saturday to see who will join England in the Super League quarter-finals. -BSS







