Sohan, Shahriar test positive for Covid-19

Fortune Barishal had to start their Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) mission without the service for Nurul Hasan Sohan, who was tested positive for Covid-19.

Alongside him, their opener Munim Shahriar and batting consultant Nazmul Abedin Fahim also came back positive. They were kept in isolation, according to the team management of Frotune Barishal, who had taken on Chattogram Challengers in their BPL opener.

Sohan returned positive in the first test but he came back negative in the second and third test. However despite that, Barishal didn't take risk with him.

A few other players and officials of the other five teams of BPL also came back Covid-19 positive, according to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) medical department.

But the BCB was not worried about that as they arranged frequent Covid-19 tests to drive out any risk. -BSS









