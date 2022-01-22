Barishal down Chattogram in tournament opener



Players of Fortune Barishal celebrating a wicket of Chattogram Challengers in the opening match of the Bangabandhu BPL 2022 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur on Friday. photo: FACEBOOK

Winning the toss Barishal invited Chattogram to bat first and restricted them on 125 for eight. CC's big man Kennar Lewis, the West Indian recruit, hit a gigantic six in the very first ball of the tournament, but returned to the dugout playing three balls giving a catch to Najmul Hossain Shanto at the long on boundary.

Another oversea player Will Jacks from England had gone for 16 off 20 while Afif Hossain Dhrubo cut down on six, Sabbir Rahman scored eight runs and Mehidy Miraz got out on nine.

Batting at six Shamim Hossain added 14 off 23 while Naeem Islam gathered 15 from 18. But it was Benny Howell, the Englishman, came to bat at nine and slaughtered FB bowlers on the way to his cameo of 41 off 20. He hit three boundaries and as many over boundaries.

Mukidul Islam Mugdho and Shoriful Islam were unbeaten on four and not respectively.

Caribbean recruit in the Barishal Alzarri Joseph was the leading wicket taker, who had three scalps for 32 runs while local spinner Nayeem Hasan got two for 25. Shakib Al Hasan, DJ Bravo and Jake Lintott shared one wicket each. But Shakib was absolutely phenomenal, who allowed nine runs only from his four overs with an economic rate of 2.25.

Chasing mediocre 126 run's target, Barishal lost their opener Shanto in the very 2nd over of the innings, who departed on one while skipper Shakib was dismissed on 13 off 16. Twohid Hridoy and Irafan Shukkur both assembled 16 while Salman Hossain had fallen run out yet before opening the account as FBs were struggling with 92 for six from 15 overs. Bravo and Ziaur Rahman however, did the rest of the job for Barishal. Bravo remained not out scoring 12 off 10 while Ziaur was batting on 19 facing 12 balls as FBs reached the winning post keeping eight balls at hand.

Mahedi Miraz hauled four wickets spending 16 runs, which is his maiden four-for in 20-over format. The previous best figure of the spinner was two for six. Miraz eventually named the Player of the Match despite his team conceded a defeat.







