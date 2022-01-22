‘Immersive’ Princess Diana documentary opens Sundance

LOS ANGELES, Jan 21: An "immersive" Princess Diana documentary offering an "origin story" for the British royal family's latest woes was among the opening night movies at the online Sundance film festival Thursday. Sundance, which celebrates independent cinema, was forced to go virtual for a second year running by the Omicron variant of Covid-19's surge across the United States.

The pandemic has forced filmmakers to innovate, and "The Princess" is one of several Sundance movies constructed entirely from archive footage. Without a narrator, it transports viewers back to Diana's tumultuous marriage to Prince Charles, and explores an obsessed media and public's impact on those events via contemporaneous footage.

"It is a kind of Shakespearean tragedy, but it's one that lots of us lived through, and actually actively participated in," said director Ed Perkins. While many previous documentaries tried to "get inside Diana's head", Perkins focuses on how the press and public perceived and judged her behavior.

Well-known awkward interviews given by the couple to major broadcasters sit alongside rough footage of bored paparazzi with long lenses crouching in bushes, complaining among themselves about Diana's wariness. Diana's death is seen via home-video footage of a group of friends watching live TV news reports, whose initial excitement and light-heartedness turns to horror as the seriousness of the Paris car crash becomes clear.

Acknowledging that countless documentaries have been made about Diana, Perkins said he hoped the film could "add something new to the conversation" by creating something "more immersive and experiential." The film "tried to live in the contemporaneous archive from the time, and allow it to unfold in a 'present-tense' unfolding." -AFP



















What next for Iran and Russia ties after Raisi-Putin meeting?

TEHRAN, Jan 21: Prior to his departure for Moscow this week, Ebrahim Raisi expressed hope that the visit, the first by an Iranian president in almost five years, would lead to a "turning point" in his country's relations with Russia. In the Russian capital, both Raisi and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, supported improving bilateral ties during a three-hour meeting on Wednesday in which they also discussed regional and international issues.

For their part, Iran's petroleum and economy ministers who accompanied Raisi said their talks with their counterparts exceeded expectations. Without disclosing many details, the ministers said agreements were made in trade, energy, transportation and banking sectors and promised that the results would be felt in the foreseeable future.

Following the two-day visit, analysts said Iran and Russia were on track to improve their bilateral ties across the board - but the scale and timing were complicated by a number of factors. As in previous years, comprehensive United States sanctions on Iran are sure to complicate any commitments, for as long as they persist.

Meanwhile, the record figure of Iran-Russia bilateral trade that exceeded $3.5bn in 2021, according to Iran's ambassador in Moscow, still falls far short compared with the levels reached between Russia and several other regional actors.

"The visit seems more ceremonial than a substantive turning point in bilateral relations," Nicole Grajewski, a research fellow with the International Security Program at the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, told Al Jazeera. For one, she said, a new and improved 20-year cooperation agreement between Iran and Russia has yet to be finalised, and Raisi only handed over Iran's proposed draft during his trip.

"That being said, Russia-Iran relations are significantly stronger today than they were the last time an Iranian president visited Russia in 2017 under [Hassan] Rouhani," Grajewski added, referring to Raisi's predecessor, whose term ended in August 2021. The fate of the ongoing intensive talks in Vienna aimed at restoring Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers will still play a major role in the future of Iran's ties with Russia.

Russia, a signatory, has been actively trying to facilitate the revival of the landmark accord that the US unilaterally abandoned in 2018, and has been a mediating force between Iran, the European signatories and the US. "It is very important for me to know your opinion on the JCPOA," Putin told Raisi on Wednesday, referring to the deal by its formal name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

All sides have attested that some real progress has been achieved in recent weeks in the Austrian capital, but resolving outstanding political issues appears to hinge on concessions by both Iran and the US. "The Iranian nuclear issue has historically affected Russia-Iran relations but it has been variable in its impact across certain issues," the Belfer Center's Grajewski said.

"The Vienna talks are a central aspect of the Russia-Iran relationship today. Moscow has historically adopted a constructive position on Iran's nuclear programme even during low points of US-Russia relations after Ukraine." -AL JAZEERA























Five do battle for top UN labour job

GENEVA, Jan 21: Five candidates are battling to take over the United Nations' International Labour Organization, winding up two days of hearings on Friday that set out contrasting visions for the ILO's future. Founded in 1919 the ILO is the oldest specialised UN agency, with 187 member states, which are, uniquely in the UN system, represented by governments, employers and workers.

The job of director-general of the ILO is one of the plum posts at the UN in Geneva. The five candidates are Togo's former prime minister Gilbert Houngbo; former South Korean foreign minister Kang Kyung-wha; entrepreneur Mthunzi Mdwaba of South Africa; ILO deputy Greg Vines of Australia, and France's former labour minister Muriel Penicaud.

Headquartered in a vast 1960s-designed rationalist rectangular block, the ILO's aims are to promote rights at work, encourage good employment opportunities, enhance social protection and strengthen dialogue on work-related issues. The race is on to succeed British former trade unionist Guy Ryder when he reaches the end of his second five-year term.

This week's live-streamed "dialogues" with the candidates sees them give a brief presentation of their vision for the ILO, followed by 16 questions from member states' representatives. A further private round of hearings will be held in mid-March, with an election to follow on March 25.

The new director-general will take office on October 1. Besides producing global labour statistics, the ILO also sets international labour standards in fields such as working hours, forced labour, domestic workers, maternity protection, night work, unemployment and workplace harassment.

The ILO convention banning the worst forms of child labour in 2020 became its first convention ever to be universally ratified. It calls for the prohibition and elimination of child slavery, forced labour and trafficking and bans the use of children in warfare, prostitution, pornography, illegal activities such as drug trafficking, and in hazardous work. Recently the ILO has turned its focus on work during the Covid-19 pandemic, which has triggered economic crises around the world and seen millions shift to working from home. -AFP