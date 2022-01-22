Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 10:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

As costs mount, how long can China stick with ‘zero Covid’?

Published : Saturday, 22 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

HONG KONG, Jan 21: On January 23, 2020, China gave birth to "zero Covid". Facing the threat of a mysterious virus, authorities in Wuhan imposed the world's first lockdown on its 11 million residents, marking the beginning of a zero-tolerance policy that would define China's pandemic response.
Two years later, the lightning spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant and rising costs of keeping it under control are raising questions about the sustainability of China's approach. But even as the variant pushes other parts of the world towards living with the virus, China is likely to stick to its elimination strategy despite the economic and social toll of harsher and more frequent lockdowns along with sealed borders, according to analysts.
"Omicron poses a bigger threat to the zero-Covid policy than the previous variants did," Ben Cowling, an epidemiologist at the University of Hong Kong, told Al Jazeera, citing the transmissibility of the coronavirus strain, which is believed to spread two to three times as easily as the Delta variant.
"Given the tools available in the mainland, I think they will be able to control even Omicron outbreaks. But it will take a lot of resources and cause a lot of disruptions in the process."    -AL JAZEERA


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Immersive’ Princess Diana documentary opens Sundance
Jury selected in US trial of officers involved in Floyd arrest
What’s Russia’s Ukraine plan?
Monster iceberg released ‘billions of tonnes’ of fresh water into ocean
As costs mount, how long can China stick with ‘zero Covid’?
CU VC inaugurates the Computer Lab
3-day dance festival begins at BSA
Heritage on the edge: More trails of Khanjahan found


Latest News
DiCaprio lauds Bangladesh for protecting biodiversity around St Martin’s Island
UN chief 'convinced' Russia won't invade Ukraine
70 killed in air strike on prison in Yemen
Erdogan says ready to visit Moscow for Ukraine talks
French energy giant Total joins push for Myanmar sanctions
BOU suspends Saturday's all exams
Khaleda Zia likely to be taken home in several days
Tiger range countries should work together to save the tigers: Minister
US, Russia agree to return 'next week' on Ukraine crisis
France to cull 1.3 million poultry to fight bird flu
Most Read News
Erdogan says ready to visit Moscow for Ukraine talks
Schools, colleges to remain closed till February 6
Govt, private offices will run with 50pc of staff: Health Minister
Sania Mirza to quit tennis this year
Husband confesses killing actress Shimu: Police
Zakat Fund Department of Islamic Foundation organizes a seminar on Zakat
Mild cold wave sweeping over northern region
Physics Department of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology
Khaleda Zia likely to be taken home in several days
A group of students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft