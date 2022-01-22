As costs mount, how long can China stick with ‘zero Covid’?

HONG KONG, Jan 21: On January 23, 2020, China gave birth to "zero Covid". Facing the threat of a mysterious virus, authorities in Wuhan imposed the world's first lockdown on its 11 million residents, marking the beginning of a zero-tolerance policy that would define China's pandemic response.

Two years later, the lightning spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant and rising costs of keeping it under control are raising questions about the sustainability of China's approach. But even as the variant pushes other parts of the world towards living with the virus, China is likely to stick to its elimination strategy despite the economic and social toll of harsher and more frequent lockdowns along with sealed borders, according to analysts.

"Omicron poses a bigger threat to the zero-Covid policy than the previous variants did," Ben Cowling, an epidemiologist at the University of Hong Kong, told Al Jazeera, citing the transmissibility of the coronavirus strain, which is believed to spread two to three times as easily as the Delta variant.

"Given the tools available in the mainland, I think they will be able to control even Omicron outbreaks. But it will take a lot of resources and cause a lot of disruptions in the process." -AL JAZEERA





