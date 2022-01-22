Video
Letter To the Editor

Awareness important to survive thalassaemia

Published : Saturday, 22 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 149

Dear
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 6.5 percent of the world's population has thalassemia. And 4 to 8 percent of people in Bangladesh carry thalassaemia and haemoglobin-E disorder - a condition close to thalassemia.  Being a coastal region, Cox's Bazar is at the highest risk of dying from thalassemia.  About 30 per cent of the people in Cox's Bazar are at risk of contracting the disease, which is caused by genetic blood abnormalities and hereditary diseases.

Thalassemia is a deadly and incurable disease. Medical science has not yet found a way to completely cure this disease. So if someone is infected with the disease, he has to die of heart-beat.  But raising public awareness about the disease can greatly reduce it. "As well as raising awareness, we need to be sure about the existence and type of thalassemia in our body through testing. If someone is infected, then proper treatment should be given. In addition, if an infected person marries another sick person, their child may also be infected at birth.

Therefore, before marriage, the couple should be sure of this disease by testing their own blood. However, due to the social situation in Bangladesh, it is very difficult to get a blood test before marriage so those who know they are carrying the gene need to be properly tested before having a baby.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant,
E-mail: [email protected]



