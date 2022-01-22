Bangladesh needs both USA and China







But US may target Bangladesh because Bangladesh is an active partner of the Chinese BRI project. Recent sanctions on Bangladesh RAB are the clear-cut example to understand it. But the US should understand that Bangladesh is also with the USA.



The USA is the main export destination of Bangladeshi garments. Bangladesh also believes in the US's 'Free and open Indo pacific strategy. Bangladesh needs both the USA and China simultaneously for its development process. It is pertinent to mention that Bangladesh wants to be a welfare state in SouthAsia. Its economic success is now praiseworthy.



Thus, it needs both the USA, China and EU for ensuring the pace of the rapid economic growth. The US shouldn't be worried about Bangladesh. Bangladesh strongly believes in friendship with all.



According to the various open sources, Bangladesh is America's main ally in South Asia. The two countries have extensive cooperation in regional and global security, counter-terrorism and climate change. Bangladesh was an important participant in the Obama administration's major international development initiatives, including food security, healthcare and the environment.



In 2012, a strategic dialogue agreement was signed between the two countries. In 2015, US Ambassador to Bangladesh Marcia Bernikat described the relationship as "vibrant, multifaceted and essential". As of 2016, Bangladesh is the largest recipient of US assistance in Asia outside of Afghanistan and Pakistan. The US-Bangladesh relationship is strengthened by the Bangladeshi American community. Fazlur Rahman Khan designed the United States's tallest tower in Chicago.



According to the data of the US State Department and US Embassy to Bangladesh, the United States is the largest export market in Bangladesh. The United States is one of the largest sources of foreign direct investment in Bangladesh. The largest American investment in the country is Chevron, which produces 50% of Bangladesh's natural gas.



Bangladesh and the United States belong to a number of the same international organizations, including the United Nations, ASEAN Regional Forum, International Monetary Fund, World Bank, and World Trade Organization. According to the media reports, the American government also donated $218 million as Covid-19 donations alongside 28 million vaccines. In addition, a US company has signed an agreement with Bangladesh to install the undersea submarine cable at a cost of $700 million to $1 billion by 2023 that will connect France via Singapore.



On the other hands, though China and Bangladesh shared an adversarial relationship during the latter's independence movement and immediately after that, the relationship has undergone a tremendous transformation to the extent that China is now considered by many in Bangladesh as an 'all-weather friend'. They established diplomatic ties in 1976; it was defence ties that was an important area of their relationship, which led to further expansion of ties.



China, the largest economy in Asia, has decided recently to grant duty-free access to 98% of Bangladeshi products through inclusion of 383 new products, especially leather and leather goods, in the zero-treatment list.



According to the media reports, over the past 46 years, the relationship between China and Bangladesh has been developing, with mutual cooperation and friendship on both sides. In the international arena, Bangladesh has, to the best of its capacity, maintained unwavering support for the "One China Policy" and China's peaceful rise.



Although bilateral trade favors China heavily, Bangladesh has enormous potential in the Chinese markets..Affected by the favorable policy of the official entry into force of the zero-tariff treatment of 98% of Bangladesh's tariff items exported to China, Bangladesh's exports to China may show a growth in 2022.



On October 14, 2016, Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Bangladesh on a historic visit. During that visit, China announced huge investments in various sectors of Bangladesh. The implementation of those investment projects is now in full swing. Among the ongoing projects are the Padma Multipurpose Bridge Project, Karnafuli Tunnel, Dhaka-Chittagong Highway Four Lane Upgradation, Payra Port Development, Chittagong-Cox's Bazar Railway Project, Power Grid Network Strengthening Project, Dhaka-Ashulia Elevated Expressway, Dhaka-Sylhet Four Lane Highway etc.



During the Corona period, China showed that the 'friend of danger is the real friend'. During the covid-19 pandemic, China has shown that the 'friend in need is a friend indeed, and at this time, China has bound Bangladesh with the belief that 'the boats of love sails mountain'. The country once again extended a helping hand to Bangladesh when vaccination diplomacy was in dire straits to get the coronavirus vaccine. China has given 1.2 million vaccines to Bangladesh in two phases as a gift and has assured that the country will supply tens of millions of vaccines to Bangladesh step by step commercially.



It is expected that China will soon start vaccination production in a joint venture with Bangladesh in addition to supplying vaccines. The two countries are also discussing this. Lee Jimming, the country's ambassador to Dhaka, said that the friend of danger is the real friend. Bangladesh will remember this friendship with China.



The Bangladesh Army has been equipped with Chinese tanks, its navy has Chinese frigates and missile boats and the Bangladesh Air Force flies Chinese fighter jets. In 2002, China and Bangladesh signed a "Defence Cooperation Agreement" which covers military training and defence production.



In line with the above-mentioned discussions, we can say that Bangladesh needs both China and USA. Despite having various challenges, Bangladesh is going to be a South Asian economic miracle and a welfare state in South Asia. Thus, it is the moral responsibility of both China and the USA to cooperate with Bangladesh.



