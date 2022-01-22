Integrating health in urban climate policy



Tanvir Ahmad



Health is a primary reason for climate action yet is rarely integrated in urban climate plans as a policy goal. This is a missed opportunity to create sustainable alliances across sectors and groups, to engage a broad set of stakeholders, and to develop structural health promotion.



Cities are unique settings to tap into the health co-benefits of climate action. For example: cities are expected to suffer immensely from the impacts of climate change, and therefore have much to gain through mitigation efforts. Cities are home to most of the world's population and therefore even small changes in their structure and functioning can result in widespread and substantial health effects, such as through small changes in air pollution.



Moreover, cities have unique characteristics that make them more vulnerable to certain disasters such as heatwaves, due to the urban heat island effect, or flooding, due to impervious surfaces.



Finally, cities are the largest contributors to GHG. This makes them a target to fast-track the reduction in carbon emissions. Despite some cities leading the change, many do not prioritize tackling climate change due to the lack of perceived direct and immediate local benefits of climate policies.



In short, urban climate change mitigation and adaptation strategies have the potential to prevent worsening global warming, and by doing so, to promote population health.



Health promotion shows good alignment across climate change mitigation and adaptation strategies, yet this synergy is often disregarded. Urban policies tend to be developed using piecemeal approaches. For example, environmental departments may have air quality targets, health departments and medical institutions may have exercise and healthy nutrition targets and, in cities with a climate agenda, there may be a target for GHG reduction.



However, cities rarely combine their ambitions to achieve these interrelated targets most effectively, missing an opportunity for win-win results. Consequently, synergistic solutions to tackle the top public health risk factors, preserve the environment and tackle climate change are often not implemented. In this context, urban planning is increasingly recognized as having a determining role in many health, ecology, and climate endpoints.



Unfortunately, planners are not often equipped with the relevant knowledge or tasked with achieving health promotion, nature conservation, or climate mitigation or adaptation targets and opportunities are missed.



The absence of health in the climate change action paradigm finds its roots in the way we view and frame climate action through international agreements. The challenge of incorporating health into climate negotiations is partially because climate change started as, and primarily remains, an environmental issue. This became clear at the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) held in Glasgow, United Kingdom in 2021.



A lack of political will and leadership poses a great threat to the implementation of ambitious integrated climate change and health policies. Policymakers must contend with vested interests, powerful lobbies, and a common misperception that public health policies restrain economic growth. Transformative action towards integrated solutions to health will thus rely on understanding the powers at play and the imperatives of electoral cycles, identifying leverage points, and developing convincing arguments tailored to these realities. To be policy-relevant, research must integrate the complex dynamics of decision-making processes.



The integration of social complexity is lacking in research on urban climate change and health. Social scientists, policy analysts, and urban planners, are rarely involved in public health research, although much of this research is conducted predominantly to improve the evidence base for policymaking. Understanding how people interact with their social, political, cultural, and physical environment is essential to predict shifts in behaviors and world views, which will ultimately shape the way cities and individuals operate.



In this context, more than ever, researchers have a responsibility to engage in society and deliver evidence that meets the needs of our complex planet and urban systems, which includes assessing means to maximize health co-benefits of future climate policies.



Structural health promotion, as a direct benefit or a co-benefit of climate change strategies, is an untapped opportunity to engage members of the public, stakeholders, and policy makers in ambitious climate actions that meet the needs of local communities.



Beyond urban centres, policies around transport, nutrition, and fossil fuel and energy, for instance, are equally relevant for the maximization of co-benefits across all population densities. Improvements in other sectors, such as waste, construction, and energy, also offer excellent opportunities for both health and the environment.



The co-benefits of climate action are indisputable. A recent study has identified multiple health co-benefits from climate mitigation strategies targeting land use, transport, buildings, and waste management.



Such health-promoting climate change strategies are effective in addressing climate change while simultaneously tackling some of the greatest public health challenges of our century, such as the obesity and diabetes epidemics. For example, urban planning and design solutions that reduce car use and provide opportunities to walk, bike, and take public transportation, allow individuals to lead active lifestyles while also limiting air pollution, reducing asphalt surface, improving access to greenspaces, increasing social interaction and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.



Climate change, air pollution and ecologic crises are some of the most concerning public health challenges that we will contend with in the decades to come. Yet, they also present an opportunity to rethink policies and initiatives to embrace health and wellbeing as a primary goal of basic local government functions, such as urban planning, social service delivery, sustainability, education, and economic development.



Climate resilience can be built into urban development plans through policies that enable short-term and long-term health benefits for all people, such as safe active transport networks, public open spaces that offer opportunities for social interaction, accessible public transport, accessible greenspaces, low-carbon healthy food availability, sanitation, and clean air and water, among others.



Co-production and systems thinking are holistic approaches that researchers, policymakers and stakeholders alike can embrace to create a common language and form partnerships to build a healthier future for people and the planet.Partnering across sectors and disciplines is urgently needed so pathways to climate change mitigation and adaptation fully embrace their health-promoting potential and engage society towards the huge transformations needed.



Tanvir Ahmad, Urban Planner, Climate Change & Public Health Researcher













