PUBG must be stopped



Majhar Mannan



Smart phones are in hands of children today but very few people know how harmful it is for them. In corona situation parents have handed over mobile, laptops and computers to their children to continue online classes. Smart phones not only put children at health risk but also push them towards other risks.



Children are wasting their golden days and getting lazy due to being busy with mobile all time. They are becoming distracted from physical exercise and sports due to excessive reliance on mobiles. As a result, physical and mental obesity is slowly increasing. There are various kinds of moral slips including psychological problems among them. They do not even learn the manners they need to learn to grow beautifully because of extra mobile reliance.



An injunction was issued by the court to ban all harmful games from online platforms of the country but the final Pubzi and Free Fire game has not been stopped yet.



Following the court order, BTRC took steps to remove all harmful games from the online platform but this harmful game is still going on. Although these malicious games have been blocked by BTRC, children and teenagers are still playing them using VPN, the alternative system and this is causing problems every moment.



They are playing these harmful games using the alternative net, which analysts have called a failure of technology. Analysts say the BTRC does not have the full capability to stop these two deadly games, which is why children are becoming more and more addicted to it.



Just like the Blue Whale game, Pubji and Free Fire attract children and teenagers, so these two games should be discontinued soon, at any cost. Experts say it is possible to control both terrifying games like Pubji and Freefire by slowing down VPN. At present, half of the internet in the country is spent on pornography, tick tok, free fire pubji and other harmful games.



However, there are plans to legislate to ensure safe internet for all. During the corona epidemic, smartphones were handed over to children and adolescents for online education and this is why children and teenagers become addicted to these horrible games.



More than 20,000 porn sites have been shut down as children become addicted to mobile phones and parents start complaining about it. The current 26 Gbps bandwidth in the country is being spent on online games and various types of harmful games. Children are becoming addicted to various types of cybercrime and at the same time adolescent gang is being created in urban and rural areas.



Experts say that a policy on cyber security has become essential right now. The number of mobile phone users in the country is about eleven and a half crore and the number of broadband internet users is about one crore.



BTRC experts say that it is not possible to completely stop these two harmful games by controlling VPNs as freelancers involved in many financial issues make a lot of money using VPNs. Turning off VPN requires turning off Playstore and Google which is never possible. There have been a number of suicides centring free fire and the game of pubzi.



In Bangladesh 4 percent of 15 to 19 year old children use internet regularly. According to specialist doctors, children's addiction to mobile phones causes autism, depression, mood swings and suicidal tendencies in children. Even while playing mobile games, they are often the victims of cyber bullying.



Mobile addiction acts like a silent killer that destroys children's intellectual power. Mobile phones are now on the first list of toys for 90 percent of the country's children. According to US based study, 70 out of evey 100 children under the age of 12 use mobile phones regularly. This mobile addiction has become a major obstacle in the way of natural development of children.



Children are truly deprived of the opportunity to enjoy the sweet and golden days of childhood in the midst of nature. The children who are supposed to wander in the midst of the infinite beauty of nature are losing today their dreamy days by getting stuck on the mobile screens.



Due to excessive use of smartphones, children are not able to grow up properly under the process of socialization and even they are not able to know their own culture properly. We have to save children from these harmful effects of smartphones at any cost, otherwise the whole nation will face huge losses.



At present the level of juvenile delinquency has increased manifold and juvenile delinquency is causing chaos in the society. So the way to stop this juvenile delinquency is to control the smartphone.

Majhar Mannan, Assistant Professor,

B A F Shaheen College Kurmitola,

Dhaka Cantonment.















