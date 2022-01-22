70 pc of total population to get vaccinated

Stepping back from its initial plan to inoculate 80 percent of the total population, the government now aims to vaccinate 70 percent in line with the World Health Organisation's (WHO) target. Moreover, the WHO's benchmark to achieve herd immunity also matches to vaccinate 70 percent of the population.



In October, the WHO set a target for countries to vaccinate 70 percent of their populations by mid-2022, and according to projections made by Our World data some 100 countries are not on track to meet that goal.



However, according to our Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) sources, as of January 18, 48.38 percent of the new target has been met. Rather conclusively, Bangladesh is on the right track, and we believe the government can well meet the target before the year ends while aiming even a higher percentage.



The government has also set a target to inoculate all eligible persons with a double dose by June and with a booster dose by the end of this year. It has already started vaccinating children above 12 as well as the booster dose campaign on a limited scale. Moreover, the government's plan to set up a vaccine plant by this year to produce our own vaccines also seems promising.



The point, however, success to inoculate the desired 70 percent of total population depends on two key factors. First is enthusiastic participation of people in the countrywide vaccination programme, so to ensure inclusive coverage. Second is to efficiently manage the programme based on a steady supply of vaccines. It's a two way affair.



Since commencement of the countrywide vaccination programme on January last year, its pace has been markedly slow and uncertainty over the vaccine supply chain yet persists. These two predicaments have persisted for too long, and must be strategically addressed and fast.



However, reportedly the government is in possession of 9 crore doses of different vaccines in its stock. In order to meet the revised target 12 crore doses of the vaccine are needed. In addition, another 2.3 crore shots needs to be allocated to inoculate the 1.15 crore schoolchildren aged 12-17.



So far, the government has been using Covid-19 vaccines developed by AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Moderna, Pfizer, Sinovac, and Johnson and Johnson.



We are barely three weeks into the New Year, and it is imperative to ensure fast and unimpeded supply of vaccines to fill up depleted stocks.



While we call on the government to leave no stone unturned in meeting the 70 percent vaccination target, it is equally important for the general public to comply with the 11 point health safety guideline and refrain from arranging and participating in parties, fairs and weddings resulting in huge crowds.