Financial assistance to 64 fire-affected traders

Patuakhali Zilla Parishad Chairman Md Khalilur Rahman, as chief guest, provided financial assistance to 64 fire-affected traders at a programme held at Zilla Parishad auditorium in the town on Thursday. Chief Executive of the parishad Shah Md Rafiqul Islam presided over the programme. A fire broke out in New Market and Board Bazar area in the early hours on December 7. photo: observer