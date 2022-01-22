Woman drowns at Kamalganj

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Jan 21: A woman drowned in a pond in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Afia Begum, daughter of late Abdul Ali of Adkhani Village in the upazila.

The deceased's family and local sources said Afia was an epilepsy patient. As she had also some mental problems, she used to roam around the area.

However, she fell in a pond in Konagaon Village under Adampur Union in the upazila at around 1pm while watching catching fishes.

Later, locals recovered her body from the pond.

An unnatural death case was filed with Kamalganj Police Station (PS) in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of the PS Sohel Rana confirmed the incident.







