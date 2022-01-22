Fishers fetch plenty of hilsa from Meghna, Tentulia



Fishermen busy unloading hilsa fish from their boats at a fishing station in Tazumuddin Upazila. photo: observer

Hilsa consignments are being sent by wholesalers to different bazaars in Dhaka, Chandpur, Barishal and other parts of the country. There is abundance of hilsa in local markets.

Consumers are surprising to see huge hilsa at this time. The demand of hilsa is high. The price is affordable too.

According to fishermen and fisheries office sources, Ashar, Shraban and Bhadra are the full season for hilsa; but during that period, hilsa was not available in these rivers (Meghna and Tentulia).

Now this time (Poush-Magh) a good number of hilsa are caught in the rivers. Fishers, warehouse owners and traders are passing busy time with their respective activities. Trading is taking place till late night in fishing stations and haats-bazaars.

A visit made recently found their busy activities in Shashiganj Fishing Station and Bazar; per haali (four pieces) hilsa of 250-400 grams was selling at Tk 500-800, od 450-700 gram at Tk 900-1,600, of 750-900 gram at Tk 1,700-2,500, and per haali of over one kg was selling at Tk 2,600-3,500. But over one kg weighted per haali-hilsa was selling at Tk 4,000-6,000 in the last rainy season.

This information was confirmed by Abul Hasem Mahajan, president of Fisheries Warehouse Owners Association.

Returning to the station after one day, fisher Mafiz Maji said, "We, six fishers, are using a small boat. After one day we came back to the station. We have sold hilsa of Tk 19,500 today."

Aluddin Maji, Jamal Maji, Matin Maji and several others said, "We can sell hilsa of Tk 25,000-25,000 per day. But in the last rainy season, our daily sale was maximum Tk 10,000."

At present, these fishers are expecting to pay their loans.

Labourers Ashraf and Arif at Choumohani Bazar said, "We have purchased several small- and large-sized hilsa fishes at a cheap rate. Meghna's fresh hilsa is very tasty."

Bhola District Fisheries Officer SM Azharul Islam said, hilsa breeding season, reserve area, Jhatka protection campaign, illegal net seizing, sea-fish protection drive in the Bay of Bengal and coastal rivers were successfully implemented.

During the ban time, fishers were refrained from fishing, making the drive success, he added.







