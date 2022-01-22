Four men murdered in four districts

Four people including a Rohingya man have been murdered in separate incidents in four districts- Gopalganj, Narsingdi, Cox's Bazar and Rajshahi, in two days.

GOPALGANJ: A man was killed and five others were injured in a clash over land dispute in Tungipara Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Subal Shikder, 50, son of late Nishikanta Shikder, a resident of Kakuibunia Village in the upazila.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Subal Shikder and Vice-Chairman of Tungipara Upazila Parishad Asim Biswas had been at loggerheads over a piece of land of Durga Temple in the area for long.

As a sequel to it, Subal Shikder along with his people locked into a clash with the supporters of Asim Biswas at around 3pm, which left Subal dead on the spot five others injured.

The injured were taken to Tungipara Upazila Health Complex.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tungipara Police Station (PS) AKM Sultan Mahmud confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

NARSINGDI: A man was allegedly stabbed to death by his elder brother in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

Deceased Abul Nabi Mia, 40, was the son of Almas Mia, a resident of Kamargaon Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Nabi had been at loggerheads with his brother Ali Hossain over the boundary wall of their house for long.

Centring the dispute, an altercation took place between in between them at around 10:30am.

At one stage of the altercation, Ali hacked his younger brother, leaving him critically injured.

Injured Nabi was rushed to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty physician Dr Nasima Akhter declared him dead.

In-Charge of Narsingdi Town Police Outpost Sub-Inspector Shafiqul Alam confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: A Rohingya youth was stabbed to death by another in Ukhiya Rohingya Camp of the upazila in the district on Wednesday night.

Deceased Monir Hossain, 35, was a resident of Block H of Jamtoli FDMN Camp-15.

Local sources said one Kefayet Ullah Gong stabbed Monir following a previous enmity at the Jamtali FDMN Camp-15 at around 8pm, leaving him severely injured.

Injured Monir was rushed to MSF Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

However, police arrested two Rohingyas in connection with the killing.

8 APBN Additional Superintendent of Police Md Kamran Hossain confirmed the incident.

RAJSHAHI: An elderly man was killed by his son in Paba Upazila of the district early Wednesday.

Police recovered the body of the man from the septic tank of his house on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sazzad Hossain, 65, a resident of Ashgram Village in the upazila.

Damkura PS OC Mahbub Alam said Sazzad Hossain had been missing from Tuesday night.

His elder son Abdul Hadi lodged a general diary with the PS on Wednesday.

Police started questioning the family members to know about what happened to Sazzad.

At one stage of the questioning, Sazzad's younger son Swapon, 32, confessed of killing him.

According to Swapon's statement, he got angry with Sazzad Hossain as his father wanted a second marriage.

Following this, he slaughtered his father at around 12am on Wednesday, and dumped the body inside the septic tank of the house.

Later, police recovered the body Sazzad from the septic tank on Thursday morning and arrested Swapon, the OC added.






















