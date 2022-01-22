Video
Covid-19: One more dies, 592 more infected in Rajshahi, Barishal

Published : Saturday, 22 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119
Our Correspondents

One more person died and 592 more have been infected with the coronavirus in Rajshahi and Barishal divisions in two days.
RAJSHAHI: One more person died of and 475 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Friday.
One more person died of the virus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Friday.
RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Friday morning.
He said the deceased, a resident of Naogaon District, had been suffering with the virus symptoms. Six more patients were admitted to the Covid-19 unit at RMCH during the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, a total of 475 more people have tested positive for the virus in all eight districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Friday.
With this, the total virus cases rose to 1,02,094 in the division.
Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Friday.
The death toll reached 1,695, including 688 in Bogura, 327 in Rajshahi with 209 in its city and 175 in Natore as no new fatality was reported here during the last 24 hours.
Of the newly infected people, 160 are in Rajshahi including 159 in the city, 111 in Bogura, 82 in Pabna, 54 in Sirajganj, 29 in Naogaon, 16 in Natore, 13 in Chapainawabganj and 10 in Joypurhat districts.
Among the total infected, 96,964 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 154 new recoveries reported here during this time, the health director added.
BARISHAL: Some 117 more people have tested positive for the virus in the division in the last 24 hours till Thursday.  
Of the newly infected people, 50 are in Barishal including 40 in the city.
Some 176 people were infected with the virus on Wednesday.
A total of 381 people were infected with the virus in the division during the last 20 days of January this year.


