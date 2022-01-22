Man to die, five get life term in separate cases

Separate courts on Tuesday and Wednesday sentenced a man to death and five others including a woman to life-term of imprisonment in separate cases in four districts- Laxmipur, Bagerhat, Barishal and Sirajganj.

LAXMIPUR: A court in the district on Wednesday convicted a man and his son and sentenced them to life-term imprisonment for killing a co-villager in 2015.

Laxmipur District and Sessions Court Judge Rahibul Islam handed down the verdict in presence of the convicts in the dock.

The lifers are Firoz Alam, 50, a resident of Sonapur Village in Raipur Upazila of the district, and his son Jewel, 20.

The court also fined them Tk 10,000 each, and in default, they have to serve one more year in jail.

According to the prosecution, Abdul Mannan was beaten to death by the accused on July, 2015 over a trifling matter.

Later, the deceased's father Ismail Jabiullah filed a murder case with Raipur Police Station (PS) accusing the two persons.

Following this, police submitted the charge-sheet after investigation.

After examining the case records and witnesses, the judge pronounced the verdict on Wednesday.

Public Prosecutor Jasim Uddin confirmed the matter.

BAGERHAT: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a man to life-term in jail for raping a housewife in 2015.

Bagerhat Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 Judge Md Nure Alam handed down the verdict at noon with the presence of the accused.

The convict is Khoka Hawlader, 46, son of late Abdus Sattar Hawlader, a resident of Uttar Fulhata Village in Morrelganj Upazila of the district. The court also fined him Tk 20,000, and in default, he has to serve six more months in jail.

According to the prosecution, Khoka Hawlader entered the house of the victim, 25, a neighbour, on May 31 in 2015 while she was alone there.

He, later, raped her forcefully at around 8pm, and fled the scene after robbing her mobile phone and some gold ornaments.

The victim's husband found the senseless body of his wife at night after returning home from Fulhata Bazar.

Knowing the matter, the victim's husband lodged a case with Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 accusing Khoka.

After investigation, the then Sub-Inspector of Morrelganj PS Abdul Mannan submitted the chargesheet to the court on August 29, 2015.

Following this, the tribunal judge pronounced the verdict after examining the case records and nine witnesses on Wednesday noon.

Advocate Ranjit Kumar Mandol conducted the case on behalf of the state while Sheikh Moniruzzaman was on the side of the accused.

BARISHAL: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a man to death for killing an auto-rickshaw driver in 2020.

Jono Nirapotta Bignokari Aporadh Daman Tribunal Judge TM Musa handed down the verdict.

The condemned convict is Aslam alais Mizan Talukder, son of late A Rashid of Char Monsha Village in Bhola District.

The court also fined him Tk 20,000, and in default, he has to suffer three months in jail.

According to the prosecution, Roman Hossain, son of Hannan Jamadder of Dhan Gabesona Road area in Barishal City, was a driver of an auto-rickshaw in the city.

However, Mizan rented his auto-rickshaw on June 29, 2020. On the way to Bakerganj, he killed Roman and snatched his auto-rickshaw.

Later, his body was found in the Rangamati River in Bakerganj.

Police recovered the body and tracked down his snatched auto-rickshaw.

A case was filed with Bakerganj PS on July 10 in 2020 in this connection.

After investigation, police arrested Mizan and his wife.

A chargesheet was submitted to the court.

Following this, the tribunal judge pronounced the verdict after examining case records and three witnesses on Tuesday.

SIRAJGANJ: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a woman and her lover to life-term in jail for killing her husband in 2016.

District and Sessions Judge Fazle Khoda Md Nazir handed down the verdict at noon.

The convicts are Achia Khatun, 41, daughter of Isahaq Ali of Koyra Harishpur Village in Ullapara Upazila, and her lover Ramjan Ali, 42, son of Mohammad Ali of Lahinipara Village under Mohanpur Union.

The court also fined them Tk 20,000 each.

According to the prosecution, Achia along with her lover killed her husband Abu Bakr on June 1, 2016.

The deceased's brother Abu Hanif lodged a murder case with Ullapara PS in this connection.

After investigation, police submitted the chargesheet to the court.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict after examining the case records and 13 witnesses on Tuesday.





