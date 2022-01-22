Video
Home Countryside

Villagers suffer for collapsed bridge at Morrelganj

Published : Saturday, 22 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121
Our Correspondent

The photo shows some people including students passing the Bisharigata Canal at Morrelganj by boat as the bridge over the canal collapsed recently. photo: observer



MORRELGANJ, BAGERHAT, Jan 21: Thousands of people from six villages have been badly suffering since a concrete bridge on a canal collapsed in Morrelganj Upazila of the district recently.
The bridge over a canal adjacent to Bisharigata Bazar under Morrelganj Sadar Union was in a dilapidated condition for the last two years, and no initiative was taken to repair it.
According to field sources, the bridge was built 25 years ago. Finally, it completely collapsed one month back. As a result, people of the area, especially school students and elderly people, are the worst sufferers.
After the bridge collapsed, the boat is now an alternative to the villagers.
Around 1,000 students of six educational institutions are now taking risk on the boat for crossing the canal.
Among students, Tanni Akter, Mariam Akter, Ruhul Amin, Israt Jahan expressed their sufferings to Observer correspondent.
Locals and the students demanded immediate construction of the bridge.
When contacted, Morrelganj Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Mollah Humayun Kabir said, alternative measures have been taken to cross the canal by boats.
The boatmen have been asked to ferry the students at free of cost, the UP chairman added.
Engineer of Local Government Engineering Department-Morrelganj Ariful Huque said they informed the matter to the higher authority.
A tender for the bridge will be published soon, he added.


« PreviousNext »

