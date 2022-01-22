Cold-hit people get blankets in four districts



An elderly man receiving blanket from police at Tangail Police Training Centre in the town on Thursday. photo: observer

FENI: Blankets were disputed among over 100 cold-hit people in Fulgazi Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Mercantile Bank Limited organized the distribution programme at its Munshirhat Bazar office in the upazila at around 4pm.

Businessman Yuvraj Debnath, Manager of Munshirhat Bazar Branch of Mercantile Bank Limited Zia ul Karim and its Assistant Manager Partha Majumder, among others, were present during the distribution.

TANGAIL: Blankets were distributed among 250 cold-hit destitute people at Tangail Police Training Centre (PTC) in the district on Thursday.

With an initiative taken by PTC Commandant Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mainul Islam, NDC, the blankets were distributed among the poor helpless people of Bhatkura and Sawali areas.

Deputy Commandant of PTC Additional DIG Mahbubur Rahman, Additional Superintend of Police Syed Mohsinul Haque, Assistant Superintend of Police Abdul Awal Sarder and Inspector RI Md Iskandar Ali, among other staffs of PTC, were also present during the distribution.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: Blankets were distributed among 50 cold-hit poor people in Bagha Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The upazila administration organized the distribution programme.

Bagha Upazila Nirbahi Officer Papia Sultana distributed the blankets among the destitute people in Sarerhat Village under Gargari Union in the upazila in the evening.

GAIBANDHA: A total of 200 Inhabitants of Char Chithulia- Dighar under Mollarchar Union in Sadar Upazila of the district got blankets from Gana Unnayan Kendra (GUK), a local noted and reputed non-non-government organization, to mitigate their sufferings.

A function on blankets distribution was held at Char Chithulia Dighar on Wednesday afternoon with Executive Chief of GUK Abdus Salam in the chair.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) (General) Md Sadequr Rahman attended the function and formally distributed the blankets to the cold affected 200 char dwellers as chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion ADC (General) Md Sadequr Rahman thanked the GUK for standing beside the cold hit char dwellers with warm clothes to mitigate their sufferings and sorrows caused by ongoing cold wave coming from the Himalayan.

Executive Chief of GUK Abdus Salam said the GUK stood beside by the cold victims with quality blankets to reduce their sufferings as part of social corporate responsibility and the blankets were distributed to the cold affected char dwellers of the union at the initiative of the core program of the organization.

After getting blankets, the beneficiaries were happy and expressed their gratefulness to the GUK and its officials for giving them blankets to minimize their sufferings during the current winter season.

Earlier, the GUK also distributed 175 pieces of blankets to cold stricken poor and distressed people of Gidari Union under Sadar Upazila in cooperation with Sazeda Foundation, said Aftab Hossain an official of GUK.







