Minor child, woman among three found dead in three districts

Three people including a minor girl and a woman have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Jhenidah, Sherpur and Rajshahi, in two days.

JHENIDAH: Police recovered the floating body of an elderly man from a pond in Harinakundu Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon, after five days of his missing.

The deceased was identified as Nazir Mia, 70, a resident of Bagchhara Village in the upazila.

The deceased's son Md Milon said Nazir went out of the house on Saturday, but did not return. He had been missing since then.

Later, locals spotted his floating body in the pond at neighbouring Borai Village on Thursday afternoon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Jhenidah Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Jhenidah Sadar Police Station (PS) Sheikh Sohel Rana confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind his death would be known once the autopsy is done.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: Police recovered the floating body of a minor girl from a canal in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Thursday morning two days after her missing.

The deceased was identified as Kajli Akhter, 10, daughter of Kawsar Mia, a resident of Dakshin Sohagpur Village under Kakarkandi Union in the upazila. She was a third grader at Sohagpur Government Primary School in the area.

Police and local sources said Kajli went out of the house on Tuesday afternoon, but did not return.

Finding her nowhere, Kawsar Mia lodged a general diary with Nalitabari PS on Wednesday.

Later, locals spotted the body of Kajli floating in the Jhikmari Canal in the area on Thursday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sherpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore injury mark on its throat.

Nalitabari PS OC Basir Ahmed Badal confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind her death would be known after getting autopsy report.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the body of an elderly woman in Bagha Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Jayantee Bala, 65, wife of late Niranjan Sarker, a resident of Habashpur Hindupara Village under Monigram Union in the upazila.

Police sources said Monirul Islam, a van-puller, spotted the senseless body of Jayantee lying beside a road in Monigram Bazar area in the afternoon. Later, he took her to Bagha Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty physician Dr Mehenaz Nasrin declared the woman dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy as per their request.

