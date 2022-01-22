16 human skeletons stolen from Sirajganj graveyard

ULLAPARA, SIRAJGANJ, Jan 21: Sixteen human skeletons have been stolen from a graveyard in Ullapara Upazila of the district.

The incident took place at Naimuri Ruyapara Combined Graveyard under Salanga Union in the upazila.

While burying a body there on Tuesday afternoon, locals noticed that 16 graves dug and skeletons were stolen from the graves.

They assumed that thieves of an organised gang had dug the graves and took away 16 skeletons.

The villagers expressed their strong resentment over the stealing of skeletons from the graves.

















