14 people killed, 7 injured in separate road mishaps

A total of 14 people including a minor child have been killed and seven others injured in separate road accidents in nine districts- Madaripur, Cox's Bazar, Magura, Bogura, Netrakona, Brahmanbaria, Manikganj, Sirajganj and Habiganj, in three days.

MADARIPUR: Three people including two schoolboys have been killed in separate road accidents in Sadar and Shibchar upazilas of the district in two days.

Two students were killed in a bike accident in Sadar Upazila on Thursday night.

The deceased were identified as Joni Farazi, 17, son of Johir Farazi, and Nayeem Farazi, 18, son of Lokman Farazi, residents of Chashar Village in the upazila. Both of them were students of Jalalpur Ideal High School in the area.

Local sources said a motorcycle carrying them hit hard a bridge on a road after losing its control over the steering in Dhurail Union area at around 8:30pm, which left the duo severely injured.

The injured were rushed to Madaripur Sadar Hospital, where Nayeem succumbed to his injuries at around 11pm while undergoing treatment.

Critically injured Joni was referred to Faridpur Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, he died on the way to Faridpur.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Madaripur Sadar Police Station (PS) Kamrul Islam Mia confirmed the incident.

Earlier, a man was killed in a road accident in Shibchar Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Md Shafiqul Islam, 28, son of Nurul Haque of Sonakhali Village in Bamna Upazila of Barguna District. He worked as a medical representative in Shibchar Upazila of the district.

Police sources said Shafiqul along with his two colleagues was returning from after selling medicines at different markets at around 10:30pm riding by a Mahendra (local vehicle).

At one stage, the three-wheeler turned turtle after losing its control over the steering in Kharakandi area, which left Shafiqul critically injured.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Shibchar Upazila Health Complex.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Madaripur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Shibchar PS OC Md Miraz Hossain confirmed the incident.

TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR: Two people were killed and three others injured in a road accident on the Marine Drive in Teknaf Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The identities of the deceased and the injured could not be known immediately.

Local sources said a microbus collided head-on with a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on the road in Mitha Panisora area at around 10am, which left two passengers of the auto-rickshaw dead on the spot and three others injured.

Later, the injured were rushed to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital. Teknaf PS OC Hafizur Rahman confirmed the incident.

MAGURA: A local leader of Krishak League was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Misrul Haque, 50, son of Nurul Haque, a resident of Dohar Singra Village under Berail Palita Union in the upazila. He was the fisheries and livestock animal affairs secretary of the district committee of Krishak League.

Magura Sadar PS OC Manzurul Alam said Misrul was returning home from work at around 7:45pm riding by a motorcycle.

At one stage, a truck coming from the opposite direction hit the motorcycle in front of TNT office on the Magura-Jashore Highway, leaving him seriously injured.

Locals rescued him and rushed to Magura 250-bed General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, necessary steps will be taken in this connection, the OC added.

BOGURA: An NGO worker was killed and another injured as a truck rammed into a motorcycle in Adamdighi Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mirajul Islam, 45, son of Matibar Rahman, a resident of Khakchhara Village in Bera Upazila of Pabna District. He worked as the area manager of Raninagar Zone of Grameen Bank, a non-government organization.

Local sources said a truck hit a motorcycle in Santahar area at around 10am, leaving the motorcyclist Mirajul and the pillion rider critically injured.

Later, Mirajul succumbed to his injuries on the way to Adamdighi Upazila Health Complex.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers seized the truck but its driver and his helper managed to flee the scene.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Adamdighi PS Kawsar confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.

NETRAKONA: A man was killed in a road accident in Durgapur Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Khokon Mia, 35, son of Shamsuddin, a resident of Laxmipur Village under Kakoirgarah Union in the upazila. He was the driver of a pelodar.

Local sources said Khokon Mia was loading sands in his pelodar in Tinali area under Durgapur Union in the upazila in the morning.

At one stage, the pelodar turned turtle after losing its control over the steering, which left Khokon Mia seriously injured.

The other labourers rescued him and rushed to Durgapur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Khokon dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Durgapur PS OC Shahnur e Alam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Three students were killed in a road accident in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

The deceased were identified as Antor Mia, son of Afzal Mia, a resident of Birpasha Village, Robiul Islam, 20, son of Md Nannu Mia, and Ananda Mia, 20, son of Matu Mia, of Kena Purbapara Village in the upazila. The trio were the students of Alhaz Kazi Rafiqul Islam School and College in the area.

Local sources said a pickup van smashed a motorcycle carrying the students in Islampur area on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway at around 6pm, leaving Robiul and Antor dead on the spot and Ananda severely injured.

Critically injured Ananda was admitted to Madhabpur Upazila Health Complex.

Later, he was referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

But, Ananda succumbed to his injuries on the way to Dhaka.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed those over to the deceased's family members without autopsy as per their request.

However, police seized the pickup van but its driver managed to flee the scene.

In-Charge of Bijoynagar Highway PS Md Shajahan Alam confirmed the incident.

MANIKGANJ: A man of the district was killed in a road accident in Savar of Dhaka on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Hridoy, 22, son of Momin Sarder of Gaghasia Village in Sadar Upazila of the district. He worked in a garments factory at Birulia in Savar, and lived in a rented house there.

Police and local sources said Hridoy was coming to his rented house from the factory at noon to have a lunch riding by a bicycle.

At one stage, a cement-laden truck hit the bicycle in Akran area under Birulia Union in Savar, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rescued him and rushed to Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar, where he succumbed to his injuries in the afternoon while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers seized the truck and arrested its driver and his helper.

Savar Model PS SI Ahsan confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

SIRAJGANJ: Two people including a minor girl have been killed and two others injured in a road accident in Belkuchi Upazila of the district.

The deceased were identified as Atika, 10, daughter of Nur Mohal, a resident of Daulatpur Village in the upazila, and Jamal Uddin, son of late Korban Sarker of Marmi Village in Ishwardi Upazila of Pabna District.

Belkuchi PS OC Golam Mostafa said a passenger-laden auto-rickshaw was heading to Enayetpur at around 10:30pm on Tuesday.

At one stage, a pickup van from the opposite direction hit the auto-rickshaw in Meghulla area on the Sirajganj-Enayetpur Regional Road, leaving its four passengers seriously injured.

The injured were rushed to Enayetpur Khwaja Yunus Ali Medical College Hospital.

Jalal Uddin succumbed to his injuries there on arrival.

Later, Atika died at the hospital on Wednesday morning while undergoing treatment.

The other injured were shifted to Dhaka in critical condition, the OC added.

MADHABPUR, HABIGANJ: A truck driver was killed and another injured in a road accident in Madhabpur upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Rabiul Ahmed, 40, son of Muslem Ahmed, a resident of Sagardi area in Tangail District.

The injured is Mahbub Alam, 25, son of Faruque Alam of the same area.

Police and local sources said a Sylhet-bound soil-laden truck from Dhaka collided with another vehicle carrying rod on the Madhabpur Muktijoddha Chattar on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway at around 6am.

The driver of the soil-laden truck Rabiul died on the spot.

The fire service personnel rescued the truck helper Mahbub from the scene in a critical condition, and rushed him to Madhabpur Upazila Health Complex.

The driver of the rod-laden truck and his helper managed to flee the scene soon after the incident.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers seized both of the trucks.

Shayestaganj Highway PS OC Md Mainul Islam confirmed the incident.





