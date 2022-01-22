Video
Growers, millers reluctant to supply rice, paddy to Puthia godown

Published : Saturday, 22 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 136
Rafiqul Hasan Firoz

A view of food godown in Puthia Upazila. photo: observer

A view of food godown in Puthia Upazila. photo: observer

RAJSHAHI, Jan 21: Growers and millers are not interested to supply rice and paddy to government godown in the district.
The government godown in Puthia Upazila of the district started procurement of rice and paddy from the beginning of December last. But market prices of rice and paddy are higher than the government-fixed rates. So, growers and rice millers are not interested to sell their produce at cheaper price.
It is alleged that listed millers are supplying imported and low-quality rice to protect their licence.
According to upazila food godown sources, in the first week of December, a total of 315 metric tons (MT) of paddy collection was fixed at the rate of Tk 27 per kg in the upazila. Rice collection of 381 MT was fixed at Tk 40 per kg. The paddy collection was inaugurated with one MT. Till December 31, 155 MT of rice was collected from the millers. Later on none continued to supply rice and paddy.
Locals Taher Ali and Ali Hossain said, harassment and syndication are high in the food godown. That is why farmers don't sell paddy to godown. But agriculture cards of farmers are being traded. Traders make supply of paddy in connivance with political leaders and food godown authority. Farmers' paddy is regretted to be received and is returned with different excuses including inadequate moisture.
Local millers said, rice price is higher in the open market; so syndicate circle is not supplying rice to godown. Getting not rice from syndicate, food godown is making pressure on listed 27 millers. In this situation, some millers are supplying coarse rice to protect their licence. Some are supplying imported rice in special process.
Millers alleged, when rice price is low in the open market, the food godown commission gets into commission trade. The millers purchase rice through syndicate showing papers.
Upazila Food Controller Mohammad Ali said, paddy and rice prices are higher than government rates in the open market; so many farmers are not showing interest in supplying paddy or rice to the food godown. "So far we have procured 144 MT of rice. Our procurement will continue till February," he added.
Regarding low quality imported rice, he said, many talk many things outside, but it is not fact.


