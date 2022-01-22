Video
Crashed World War II aircraft found in India after 77 years

Published : Saturday, 22 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128

NEW DELHI, Jan 21: A missing World War II plane has been identified in India's remote Himalayas nearly 80 years after it crashed with no survivors, following a treacherous search that led to the deaths of three guides.
The C-46 transport aircraft was carrying 13 people from Kunming in southern China when it disappeared in stormy weather over a mountainous stretch of Arunachal Pradesh state in the first week of 1945.
"This aircraft was never heard from again. It simply disappeared," said Clayton Kuhles, a US adventurer who led the mission after a request from the son of one of those on board the doomed flight.    -AFP


