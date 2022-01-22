100 killed in Yemen jail air strike

SAADA, Jan 21: More than 100 people were killed or wounded in an air strike on a Yemeni prison, rescuers said Friday after a night of deadly bombing underlined a dramatic escalation in violence.

Basheer Omar, spokesperson for the International Committee for the Red Cross in Yemen, said numbers were still rising following the attack in Saada, home city of the Huthi rebel movement.

"There are more than 100 killed and injured... the numbers are going up," he said, citing figures at two Saada hospitals supported by the ICRC.

Gruesome scenes came to light as rescue workers pulled bodies from destroyed prison buildings and piled up mangled corpses, according to footage released by the Iran-backed Huthi insurgents.

Further south in Hodeida, rebel video showed bodies in the rubble and dazed survivors after an air attack from the Saudi Arabia-led pro-government coalition took out a telecommunications hub. Yemen suffered a nationwide internet blackout, a web monitor said.

Saada's hospital has received about 200 people wounded in the prison attack and "they are so overwhelmed that they cannot take any more patients", said Doctors Without Borders, known by its French acronym MSF.

"There are many bodies still at the scene of the air strike, many missing people," said Ahmed Mahat, MSF head of mission in Yemen.

"It is impossible to know how many people have been killed. It seems to have been a horrific act of violence." -AFP



















